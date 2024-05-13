Dubai tourist visa extension: Fees, process, everything you need to know

Eating out, poor hand hygiene and erratic weather may be among causes, say medics
Dubai is a prime destination for business and leisure, so it's no wonder that people from all around the world want to visit the city. Since Dubai has a lot to offer, guests often find themselves wanting to stay a little longer.
Do you want to extend your holiday in Dubai? Do you want to stay to explore employment opportunities? Here's all you need to know:
If you're on a 30 or 60-day tourist visa, you can extend your stay within the country by another 30 days. You can renew your tourist visa through the following channels:
The visa extension fee is Dh600, in addition to the five per cent value added tax.
You will be redirected to a new tab featuring 14 types of tourist visas varying based on the number of days, validity and prices.
While the visa extension fee is Dh600 plus five per cent tax, it is worth noting that the total amount of the visa fee may vary depending on your circumstances.
Once you're done with the process, you can expect a result of your request for visa extension in 48 hours or less.
