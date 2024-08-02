Dubai: How to get a motorcycle rider's licence; requirements, eligibility explained

Different banks offer various kinds of loans, ranging from 'green' to fixed deposit and fixed rate loans
Seeing those two-wheelers weave in and out of traffic and zoom past cars stuck in traffic would make one wonder: What a thrill would it be to ride motorcycles on Dubai's highways with views of either the skyline or the desert slopes? If you do decide to go for it, the first thing you'd have to consider is to get a licence.
Before even thinking about buying your dream motorcycle, it's best to get a motorcycle rider's licence first. The process of getting one is similar to obtaining a driver's licence; even the cost of classes and other fees are about the same.
However, there are other considerations involved in the eligibility criteria and some requirements.
The requirements include:
All driving institutes in the emirate also offer classes for motorcycle riders, so one could choose from:
The structure of classes and RTA exams for motorcyclists are similar. There are theory lessons and practical training sessions. Beginners usually have to take 20 hours of on-site classes, but those who hold valid licences from abroad may get shortened hours.
During practical sessions, learners should wear safety shoes and long-sleeved shirts
Motorcycle riding courses cover all safety rules and the basics — from turning at high speeds and navigating winding roads to tackling sharp turns from traffic signals, riding on narrow streets, and getting out of parking zones on reverse.
Riders' new skills will be put to test during a series of assessments.
Like in driving classes, the first test an aspiring motorcycle rider should pass is the one on theory — which covers traffic rules and regulations, riding safely on freeways, route planning, and what to do in an accident.
After the theory exam, practical training begins. The next assessment would be the RTA yard/internal test, which is usually conducted within the premises of the driving school.
Unlike the smart yard test for vehicle drivers that mostly focus on parking abilities, this test evaluate how motorcycle riders turns and navigate curves. There are also exercises on slow riding, emergency brake, turning speed judgments.
Once a learner passes this internal test, he/she may proceed to the next stage. Some driving schools would include some practical training after the RTA yard test, while others conduct internal assessments of a rider's skills on the road and require extra classes if necessary.
In terms of RTA requirements, the next exam to pass would be the final test — where learners will be assessed while on the road. Once this is cleared, the licence will be granted.
