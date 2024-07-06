E-Paper

Dubai: How to get a driver's licence; eligibility, tests required

Residents must enroll in registered institutes, take theoretical and practical training, and pass the required tests

Poojaraj Maniyeri
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 6 Jul 2024, 12:44 PM

Are you a young adult who just turned 18 and can't wait to begin driving? Or are you a long-term resident who is thinking of getting their licence now, as it is better late than never?

Residents in Dubai can obtain a driving licence through registered institutes, after taking theoretical and practical training, and passing the required tests. In Dubai, the licensing process is overseen by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).


Follow these steps to get your driving licence:


Step 1 - Are you eligible?

To obtain a driving licence in Dubai, you must:

  • Be a resident of the emirate.
  • Be aged 17 and 6 months, or above. This will allow you to start your training, however, the licence will be issued only at 18 years of age.
  • Be medically fit.
  • Have enrolled and passed from a driving institute approved by RTA
  • Have passed all required tests

Requirements for special-needs applicants

  • If the applicant has a mental or physical disability, the training file must be opened according to the medical report recommendations
  • A number of training sessions must then be set by the driving institute, in coordination with the Drivers Affairs department, according to the type of disability mentioned in the medical report

Step 2 - Register in an RTA-approved driving institute

According to the RTA website, the list of approved driving institutes in Dubai are as follows:

  • Emirates Driving Institute
  • Belhasa Driving Centre
  • Al Ahli Driving Centre
  • Dubai Driving Centre
  • Galadari Motor Driving Centre
  • Drive Dubai

Step 3 - Pass the optical test

You must conduct an eye test from one of the RTA authorised bodies. If applicable, vision enhancement devices such as contact lenses and glasses or any other related devices are permissible, if approved.

Once the eye test is done, the report will be issued, determining whether your eyesight is fit for enabling you to drive. After this, you can open your file, and choose a course according to your requirements. Some institutes offer flexible courses with unlimited training till passing tests, fast-track courses for youth, training in luxury high-end cars and other

Step 4 - Attend theoretical classes and test

Once you pass the eye test and open the file, you must attend the theoretical classes. The classes cover a range of topics including risk perception, traffic laws, road signage and safety procedures on the road.

To prepare for the theoretical test, institutes also have an option for individuals to attend a mock test prior.

The theoretical test is available in multiple languages. You can begin practical training only after passing the theory test.

Step 5 - Practical training and tests

Once you have successfully passed your theory test, driving students can now begin practical training. According to an RTA call centre agent, 20 hours of practical training are mandatory for those applying for a new driving licence.

After completion of the classes, there are 2 RTA tests that students need to undergo, along with an assessment test from the driving school. In addition to this, there may be other internal tests from the institute.

  • RTA parking test - This will be conducted in the driving school's designated RTA smart yard. The student will be alone in the test vehicle, and will be assessed through smart cameras. Students can then proceed to internal road assessment.
  • Assessment test - This will be conducted by the driving school examiner, and will be a replica of the RTA final road test. This test assesses the student's knowledge of road signage, traffic rules etc. After passing this test, students can proceed to RTA final.
  • RTA final road test - This test will be conducted by an RTA official on the road, and will be the final test. The test will look at your overall driving, awareness of risks, alertness on the road, following rules etc. Upon passing this test, you can obtain your licence.

Step 6 - Obtain your licence

Once you attend the theoretical classes, pass the test, undergo practical training, and pass the RTA tests, along with the driving school assessment and any other internal test as per your institute, you may now collect your driving licence.

Poojaraj Maniyeri


