Dubai: How to amend vehicle ownership certificate details; fee, prerequisites explained

A vehicle ownership certificate is mandatory in the UAE when buying and driving a car. In Dubai, this certificate ensures that owners and the vehicles under them are registered with the government.

This certificate lists out the owners' details as well as those of the cars owned by them. The certificate can be renewed as well as transferred if the vehicle is being sold to another driver.

In the case that a motorist needs to change any crucial details mentioned in the certificate, here is how they can do so.

Prerequisites

Before applying for an amendment in the vehicle ownership certificate details, applicants must ensure the following things are done.

The customer must pay all the traffic fines before applying for the service.

The customer must check the validity of the vehicle's ownership.

In case of changing mortgage information, the owner must electronically add the mortgage or redeem it at the bank.

In case of change in insurance company, the motorist must electronically enter the new insurance and cancel the previously existing one.

Applicants are not permitted to paint vehicles using colours designated for armed forces and government departments. They are also not allowed to use sticky window sun shades.

Required documents

The service can be accessed online through the Government of Dubai's website. There are different documents required from various types of owners, depending on the change requested.

For companies adding a commercial sticker on their vehicle, here are the required documents:

Vehicle ownership certificate

Vehicle technical inspection certificate

Copy of valid trade licence

Official letter in Arabic from the company

Endorsement of signature

Authorisation letter or the presence of the representative

Permit to add a commercial sticker (the customer can receive this permit from a customer happiness centre)

For companies amending the type of vehicle, the following documents are required: (This mainly applies in change from trucks to vans or vice versa.)

Vehicle technical inspection certificate

Approval of Dubai Municipality or municipal test certificate from one of RTA's service centres

Copy of trade licence

Endorsement of signature

Authorisation letter

Official letter in Arabic from the company clarifying the nature of change

For individuals or companies changing a vehicle's colour, the following documents are required:

Vehicle ownership certificate

Vehicle technical inspection certificate

Letter from the Criminal Investigation Department at Dubai Police

Individuals must provide their original Emirates ID to update the information in case of an expired ID or to identify the applicant's identity.

For companies: