Dubai: How to amend vehicle ownership certificate details; fee, prerequisites explained

A vehicle ownership certificate is mandatory in the UAE when buying and driving a car. In Dubai, this certificate ensures that owners and the vehicles under them are registered with the government.
This certificate lists out the owners' details as well as those of the cars owned by them. The certificate can be renewed as well as transferred if the vehicle is being sold to another driver.
In the case that a motorist needs to change any crucial details mentioned in the certificate, here is how they can do so.
Before applying for an amendment in the vehicle ownership certificate details, applicants must ensure the following things are done.
The service can be accessed online through the Government of Dubai's website. There are different documents required from various types of owners, depending on the change requested.
For companies adding a commercial sticker on their vehicle, here are the required documents:
For companies amending the type of vehicle, the following documents are required: (This mainly applies in change from trucks to vans or vice versa.)
For individuals or companies changing a vehicle's colour, the following documents are required:
For companies:
It costs Dh50 for a new ownership certificate.
It costs Dh100 for ownership amendment.
It costs Dh500 for sticker fees. To add an additional sticker, it costs Dh500.
There is an additional Dh20 charge of innovation and knowledge fees.
