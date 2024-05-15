Dubai: Got insulted at work? How to file police complaint against colleague

Up to Dh3 million fine: Visiting UAE's CSI church, BAPS temple? Rules, penalties to watch out for
Insults, rumours, and slander are never taken lightly in the UAE — and if you find yourself at the receiving end of offensive tirades at work, remember that you can take legal action.
Officemates may not always agree on things, and arguments do break out. But when verbal attacks turn personal, it may be necessary to take the disagreement beyond the workplace.
Making insulting comments against anyone is illegal in the country, with the penal code stating that those found guilty of such offences could face imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to Dh20,000.
While many residents are aware of such provisions of the UAE law, the question remains: How can charges be filed? Should a resident look for a lawyer right away?
In Dubai, slander can be reported to the police in just a few minutes — and without even leaving home.
The Dubai Police have made the service accessible 24/7 through its digital platforms, including their website and app. Here's how to file a complaint:
What you need to prepare, plus key information you need to know
What to do
Some of the questions you will be required to answer:
Upon submission of the form, the police are expected to get in touch with you. You may go back to the website to follow up on your complaint.
