Dubai: Got insulted at work? How to file police complaint against colleague

Insults, rumours, and slander are never taken lightly in the UAE — and if you find yourself at the receiving end of offensive tirades at work, remember that you can take legal action.

Officemates may not always agree on things, and arguments do break out. But when verbal attacks turn personal, it may be necessary to take the disagreement beyond the workplace.

Making insulting comments against anyone is illegal in the country, with the penal code stating that those found guilty of such offences could face imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of up to Dh20,000.

While many residents are aware of such provisions of the UAE law, the question remains: How can charges be filed? Should a resident look for a lawyer right away?

In Dubai, slander can be reported to the police in just a few minutes — and without even leaving home.

The Dubai Police have made the service accessible 24/7 through its digital platforms, including their website and app. Here's how to file a complaint:

What you need to prepare, plus key information you need to know

Emirates ID

Details to help the police contact your officemate/s (name, address, car plate number, phone number, and the place where he/she works)

Details of the incident

Which police station is nearest to your area

What to do

Log into the Dubai Police website (https://www.dubaipolice.gov.ae/)

Click on the 'Reporting Services' option

Choose 'File Criminal Complaint'

Fill out the details (In the case type dropdown menu, choose 'Insulting case')

Some of the questions you will be required to answer:

What were the words the defendant/s used?

When was insulting remark made (date, time)?

What could have been the motive?

Were there any previous conflicts between you and the defendant/s?

Did you also use any negative words against him/her/them?

Upon submission of the form, the police are expected to get in touch with you. You may go back to the website to follow up on your complaint.

