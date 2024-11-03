Dubai: Getting married soon? Citizens can get wedding sponsored; here's how

The male must hold a family book and passport issued in Dubai, while the female must be a UAE citizen holding a family book
Are you a UAE citizen who's planning to get married soon? Citizens of Dubai can get their wedding sponsored, with the costs borne by the Community Development Authority. The male must hold a family book and passport issued in Dubai, while the female must be a UAE citizen holding a family book.
The wedding must be held in the authority's halls, and the package – termed Dubai Weddings – includes a host of services that citizens can avail. Here is a guide on the services in the package, documents required, and eligibility for the service.
To apply for the sponsorship of the wedding, certain eligibility criteria is in place:
The application can be done on the authority's website, or on the Dubai Now application, after logging in through Emirates ID number or UAE Pass. Once the request is confirmed, the applicant will receive a text message.
After assessing the application, and accepting or rejecting it, the customer will also be notified of the decision through text. The service will be completed within 5 working days.
