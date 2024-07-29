Dubai: Free Sanad card for People of Determination; how to apply

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

In Dubai, people of determination have a range of benefits and features that seek to make their lives easier. One such initiative is the Sanad card, which can be availed for free in Dubai by citizens, residents and tourists upon showing proof of disability.

People of determination can apply for the Sanad card through the Community Development Authority's website, application or customer happiness centre.

The Sanad card enables holders to avail a wide range of benefits including free parking in Dubai, exemption from Salik fees, discounts in hospitals and on monthly phone plans.

Required documents

Citizens holding Dubai passport (Category - A)

The Sanad card will be issued for a period of 5 years for those who fall under this category, upon submission of the following documents:

Electronic copy of Emirates ID

Electronic copy of passport (expiration date should not be in less than 6 months)

Electronic copy of family book issued in Dubai

Electronic copy of recent, high quality personal photo (4*5 cm size)

Electronic copy of a medical report confirming existence of a disability and showing its details, including type and classification. The report must be issued by a diagnostic agency accredited by the Medical Committee in Dubai.

Electronic copy of people of determination card issued by the Ministry of Community Development (if applicable)

Holders of decrees (Category - B)

The Sanad card will be issued for a period of 5 years for those who hold a decree, upon submission of the following documents:

Electronic copy of Emirates ID or valid decree certificate in case of expiry of, or inability to renew, Emirates ID

Electronic copy of recent, high quality personal photo (4*5 cm size)

Electronic copy of a medical report confirming existence of a disability and showing its details, including type and classification. The report must be issued by an accredited diagnostic entity in UAE.

Electronic copy of people of determination card issued by the Ministry of Community Development (if applicable)

Electronic copy of proof of residence in Dubai

Citizens holding other emirate's passport (Category - C)

According to a call centre agent, citizens – holding a passport issued from a different emirate – residing in Dubai are eligible to hold a Sanad card for a duration of 5 years, after submission of the following documents:

Electronic copy of Emirates ID

Electronic copy of passport (expiration date should not be in less than 6 months)

Electronic copy of recent, high quality personal photo (4*5 cm size)

Electronic copy of a medical report confirming existence of a disability and showing its details, including type and classification. The report must be issued by a diagnostic agency accredited by the Medical Committee in Dubai.

Electronic copy of people of determination card issued by the Ministry of Community Development (if applicable)

Electronic copy of proof of residence in Dubai

Expatriate residents in Dubai (Category - D)

Electronic copy of Emirates ID

Electronic copy of passport (expiration date should not be in less than 6 months)

Electronic copy of residence permit issued in Dubai (expiration date should not be in less than 6 months)

Electronic copy of recent, high quality personal photo (4*5 cm size)

Electronic copy of a medical report confirming existence of a disability and showing its details, including type and classification. The report must be issued by a diagnostic agency accredited by the Medical Committee in Dubai.

Electronic copy of people of determination card issued by the Ministry of Community Development (if applicable)

Electronic copy of proof of residence in Dubai