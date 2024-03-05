Dubai: Failed RTA's final road test? How to file an appeal in 5 minutes

Recently, a new federal law was issued in which the National Media Office would be responsible for developing the country's media sector
Failing the final driving test of Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) can be disheartening — especially if you've taken it for the seventh (or 11th) time.
The RTA, in fact, acknowledges the frustration with an SMS that a learner receives after the exam: "Failure in road test doesn't mean the end of the world. It rather means to try again in more experience."
Anyone taking driving classes in the emirate would be familiar with the high standards and stringent rules. Going through the lessons and passing the exams require hard work — and a little bit of luck — so much so that finally getting the licence becomes a cause for celebration.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Usually, after a failed attempt, a learner would have to head back to the driving school and book extra classes to be allowed to take the test again. But did you know that you can file an appeal?
If you feel the examiner was unfair, you may contest the result and apply for an appeal in an online process that takes about five minutes.
Here's how:
Those applying for appeal will have to pay the service fee of Dh300 and Dh20 'Knowledge and Innovation fee'.
Take note, however, that a learner must apply for the service within two working days from the light vehicle road test appointment, according to the RTA.
After the investigation, if the applicant's feedback is deemed valid, the test result will be changed and the fees will be refunded.
ALSO READ:
Recently, a new federal law was issued in which the National Media Office would be responsible for developing the country's media sector
Unauthorised usage of parking space designated for people of determination or use of expired permit may result in a penalty of Dh1,000
Most residents require a permit to enter the North American country for tourism or to visit a relative
Applicants must verify and review the phone number, email, and delivery method in the electronic form
From online tools to in-person facilities, here is a guide to follow in case your card gets lost or stolen
When applying for a remote wedding, couples must submit several documents and meet a set of conditions
RTA has clear rules in place regarding unaccompanied minors on these modes of public transport
Violators of victim protection orders face jail terms and fines up to Dh10,000 or both penalties