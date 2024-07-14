Dubai: Convert international driving permit to UAE licence; here's how

Published: Sun 14 Jul 2024, 6:00 AM

If you're a new Dubai resident that already have a driving licence from your home country, the thought that you may have to apply for a new driving permit to be able to drive around the place you now call home seems taxing.

From processing your requirements to doing all the theoretical and practical tests, applying for a driving licence is already stressful and time-consuming enough. Imagine, then, the added frustration of having to do it all again.

Fret not because you may be eligible for a direct licence exchange without having to do any of that.

To know if you are eligible to convert your existing riving permit, here is your complete guide:

Requirements

If you're a Dubai resident who wishes to convert your driving permit to UAE licence, you simply need to present the following requirements:

Emirates ID

Original driving licence

A legal Arabic translation of your driving licence

No objection certificate (NOC) from your sponsor

Two passport-sized pictures

A completed application form

Valid eye test result from one of the eye test centres accredited by RTA.

How to apply

You can apply through the RTA website by entering your Emirates ID, passport details, or traffic file number. You can also log in to the website through your UAE Pass.

When you're on the homepage, click 'Apply for a New Driving Licence or a New Category Based on Exchanging Licence'.

The system will ask for your updated phone number.

You will be asked to verify your identity by entering the OTP sent to your phone number.

Click 'Next'.

Specify the country where your driving licence was issued.

Enter the details of your existing licence.

Select the licence category and attach a copy of your driving licence.

Submit the application.

Pay all required fees using your debit card or credit card.

Once you've submitted your application, you will receive a reference number. You can use this reference number to monitor the status of your request.

You can also go to any RTA customer happiness centre locations. The centres are open from Monday to Thursday at 8am to 7.30pm. However, the centres are open only from 8am to 12pm every Friday, so make sure to go to the centre before it closes.

Submit the required documents.

Request to add the required category to your driving licence.

Settle the required fees.

If you're a Singaporean resident, you need to apply for driving licence exchange through the accredited driving institutes.

Submit the required documents.

A traffic file is opened for you if you are applying for the first time.

Book an appointment for the knowledge test.

Settle the required fees at the centre.

Once you've passed the Knowledge test, your licence will be printed and handed to you.

Service fees

Here is how much it will cost for you to have your driving license converted to UAE permit:

Dh200 to open your file with RTA

Dh600 for the issuance of the new Dubai licence

Dh50 for traffic manual

Dh20 or more for 'Knowledge and Innovation' fees.

If you're a Singaporean resident in Dubai, here's how much you need to pay: