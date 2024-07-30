Dubai: Book a taxi for People of Determination; here's how

Photo: Dubai Taxi Company website

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 12:55 PM Last updated: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 12:59 PM

If you are a person of determination, or know someone who is, did you know you can book a 'people of determination taxi?' The vehicle is designed to be accessible to people with different disabilities, and can be identified by the blue special needs icon on the side doors and back window.

To book this taxi, the person of determination must hold a Sanad card – which can be availed by citizens, residents, and tourists.

Channels to book

Mobile applications

Dubai Taxi Company (DTC) App

S'hail App

Careem App

Call Centre

DTC Call Centre through 800 88088

RTA Call Centre through 800 9090

Street Hail - The taxis can also be hailed when they are spotted on the roads of Dubai

Ports

Dubai Airport (T1,2,3 & DWC) & Port Rashid

