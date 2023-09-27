Dubai-based Pakistani mountaineer set to scale two 8,000-metre Chinese peaks

Apart from keeping your savings safe and secure, an account allows you to conduct several important transactions
Dubai-based Pakistani national Naila Kiani is set to scale two 8,000-metre Chinese peaks following her successful climb in Nepal. A UAE resident of eight years, Kiani has secured the permit to scale the two peaks.
Naila, a professional banker, has achieved the impressive feat of summiting nine of the world's fourteen 8,000-meter peaks. Her next challenge lies in conquering the summits of Shishapangma and Cho Oyu, nestled in China's awe-inspiring landscapes. This endeavour represents a significant milestone in her ambitious quest to conquer all 14 peaks.
Securing permits for ascending the two Chinese mountains is an intricate and highly regulated process. Naila's success in obtaining these permits proved she can now look forward to climbing her 10th and 11th summits. She is expected to make the trip from Kathmandu, Nepal, just days after her successful summit of Manaslu. She also became the first Pakistani woman to summit the 8,163-metre Mansalu summit. She has also successfully conquered Nanga Parbat and Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain.
The mother of two girls is the first Pakistani woman mountaineer to summit six peaks above 8,000 metres. Kiani's 14-peak quest is a captivating journey that continues to attract the imagination of people around the globe.
Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, recently awarded Naila Kiani and praised her for her remarkable achievement. He hailed her as an exemplary figure for young, dynamic Pakistani women worldwide who have admirably pursued their passions while efficiently fulfilling their familial and professional responsibilities.
"I'm proud to be the first Pakistani to accomplish this doubleheader and the only/fastest Pakistani female climber to summit 6 out of 14 peaks above the height of 8,000 metres."
