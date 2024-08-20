Dh500,000 fine, 5 years in jail: 7 types of online content that are banned in UAE

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 5:48 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 6:30 PM

Have you ever forwarded a post that turned out to be fake? Or, do you enjoy trolling people sometimes?

In the UAE, you could get penalised for such behaviour. Spreading misinformation, rumours or defaming someone online can land you in serious trouble in the country.

The Emirates have recently been enforcing stricter rules on the use of social media in the country. From July 2024, Abu Dhabi established a law where social media influencers and establishments engaged in advertising and providing advertising services without a licence will be penalised.

Here are seven things you must avoid doing on social media to respect the norms and laws of the nation:

1. Criticising or attacking the President of UAE or the Rulers of the Emirates; or criticising or attacking the country's system of governance or causing harm to the higher interests of the state

2. Causing harm to the economic system of the country by spreading rumours or sharing misleading news

3. Posting opinions that violate public morals, insult minors or promote destructive principles