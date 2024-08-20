Dh500,000 fine, 5 years in jail: 7 types of online content that are banned in UAE

Free of cost: Switch mobile network to du, e&, Virgin while retaining phone number; here's how
Major telecom companies in the country offer number portability services, allowing you to keep your number no matter what service you use
Have you ever forwarded a post that turned out to be fake? Or, do you enjoy trolling people sometimes?
In the UAE, you could get penalised for such behaviour. Spreading misinformation, rumours or defaming someone online can land you in serious trouble in the country.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Emirates have recently been enforcing stricter rules on the use of social media in the country. From July 2024, Abu Dhabi established a law where social media influencers and establishments engaged in advertising and providing advertising services without a licence will be penalised.
Here are seven things you must avoid doing on social media to respect the norms and laws of the nation:
1. Criticising or attacking the President of UAE or the Rulers of the Emirates; or criticising or attacking the country's system of governance or causing harm to the higher interests of the state
2. Causing harm to the economic system of the country by spreading rumours or sharing misleading news
3. Posting opinions that violate public morals, insult minors or promote destructive principles
5. Distorting discussions or public sessions of courts or regulatory bodies in the country
6. Deliberately spreading false news, forged or fabricated documents, or falsely attributing them to others
7. Criticising the actions of a public official or a person in a public representative position
You could be heavily penalised and fined up to Dh500,000 and imprisoned for up to 5 years for publishing information, news, visual materials or rumours online with the intention of ridiculing or harming the reputation, prestige or status of the country.
ALSO READ:
Major telecom companies in the country offer number portability services, allowing you to keep your number no matter what service you use
Some Emiratis are also eligible to apply for a partial loan deduction or extension in the loan repayment period
Around half-a-million Egyptian expats reside in the UAE, according to some reports
In July 2024, the Emirates passport validity has been extended from 5 to 10 years for individuals aged 21 and older
Law is intended to provide an environment of tolerance and open-mindedness and aims to protect people regardless of their origin, beliefs or race
Egypt has several natural attractions, which includes the longest river in the world – the Nile
Many government offices have built smart apps to make their services more accessible, but you don't need to have each one of them — here are some essentials
Driving without a plate or with a damaged one can fetch you hefty fines of up to Dh3,000, and a whopping 23 black points on your licence