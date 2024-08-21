Car broke down in Abu Dhabi? How to get free roadside assistance

Photo: Abu Dhabi Mobiility

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 5:12 PM

Before hitting the road, it's best to make sure that your car is in good condition, from the headlights and the engine down to the tyres. However, unexpected things happen and when you find yourself stuck in the middle of a highway, unable to move your car, the first thing to do is — stay calm.

In the UAE, the authorities are always ready to help, and when you're in Abu Dhabi, trust that patrol teams have got your back.

Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility), the emirate's transport authority, offers free roadside assistance round the clock through its Road Service Patrol (RSP).

Here's what you need to do:

As soon as you realise something is wrong with your car, pull over — if you can — and ensure your car is parked safely on the side of the road.

Switch your hazard lights on.

Dial 800850 and explain your situation to the officer on the other end of the line. Be ready to share your exact location.

Another way to request the service is through the Darbi app, a travel guide app for the emirate. Download and open the app. Click on the '+' button on the first screen to pull up a menu; RSP is the third option on the list. Fill out the form and pin your location to ask for assistance.

What RSP can do for drivers:

Car damaged or engine malfunctioned? The patrol can tow your vehicle to a safe location.

Ran out fuel? It can provide enough petrol so you can reach the nearest gas station.

Flat tyre? The officer can help you replace it.

Battery empty? It can be recharged so you'll have enough power to drive the car to a repair shop.

Designed to improve safety and ensure smooth traffic flow, RSP is available to all road users in the emirate. However, it is limited to the main roads of Abu Dhabi.