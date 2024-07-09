E-Paper

Ajman: Apply for a trade licence; here's how

New licences issued increased by 5 per cent in the emirate during the first half of 2024

Poojaraj Maniyeri
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 12:31 PM

Last updated: Tue 9 Jul 2024, 12:48 PM

Are you an aspiring small-business owner who is thinking of starting a homely restaurant in Ajman? Or are you the owner of an established company, wishing to expand in different emirates?

To practice any type of business, you first need an economic licence in Ajman, issued by the emirate's Department of Economic Development (DED). New licences issued increased by 5 per cent in the emirate during the first half of 2024, as compared to 2023 first half, amounting to 3,000 new licences according to a report by Ajman DED.


Ready-made women's clothing, restaurants, and building maintenance were the top sectors that the licences were issued for.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


You can apply for the Ajman trade licence from the emirate's DED website, smart application or by visiting one of the service centres. To apply for this licence, here are the steps to follow, documents required and cost.

Documents required

  • Trade name reservation certificate
  • Licence application
  • Passport and ID card copy (for owner or partners)
  • For residents, security clearances

If the licence is requested by an existing business, a copy of the valid passport and ID card of all partners must be presented.

Steps to apply

  • Visit the Ajman - DED website, and click on 'issue trade licence' in the service directory
  • Click on start service under 'how to apply'
  • Login with the website account, or UAE pass. Alternatively, you can apply on the smart app, or visit a customer happiness centre
  • Fill in the required information and pay the fees.
  • A memorandum of association must then be created for companies
  • The licence will be issued
  • Then, the lease contract must be authenticated from the Municipality and Planning department

If you are a foreign national, you must first receive approval from the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICP). Certain economic activities, such as those classified high-risk, may also require approval from additional government entities

Fees

  • Economic licence issuance - Dh600
  • Administrative application services - Dh50
  • Banner advertising commercial name permit - Dh350
  • Registration in commercial register - Dh200
  • Registration in unified economic activities register - Dh200
  • Commercial registration certificate - Dh200
  • Advertising banner specification form - Dh100
  • Documenting a fixed-price contract - Fees to be determined according to capital mentioned in the contract. If the contract is translated into English, Dh50 per page shall be paid
  • Community contribution of companies and establishments to the CSR UAE Fund - Dh1,500
  • Publishing limited liability company official document under the Ministry of Economy - Dh3000
  • Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry system fees collection shall be considered

Trade name reservation certificate

One of the documents required to issue a trade licence is the trade name reservation certificate. This is part of the initial steps for the establishment of a business.

  • Visit the Ajman - DED website, and click on 'trade name reservation' in the service directory
  • Click on start service under 'how to apply'. Alternatively, you can apply on the smart app, or visit a customer happiness centre
  • Once you review the terms and conditions for a trade name and pay the fees, you will receive a trade name booking certificate.
  • Enter the required information, pay the fees, and you can receive the trade name reservation certificate if approved

Fees

  • Initial approval - Dh100
  • Trade name reservation - Dh200
  • Administrative services application fee - Dh50

Required documents

  • For stakeholders of the business, a copy of the ID card and passport
  • If a business is applying to open branches, a copy of the original licence
  • For government entities, a formal letter is required

The service duration for both issuance of a trade licence, and reservation of a trade name is 24 minutes each.

Ajman's business growth

Ajman recorded a significant growth in business activity during the first half of 2024, with 37,755 active licences in the first half of 2024. This is a 15 percent growth rate compared to the first half of 2023.

The report also showed that more than 15,000 licences were renewed, with a growth rate of 9 percent.

Abdullah Ahmed Al Hamrani, Director-General of the Ajman DED, stated, "These figures reflect the remarkable improvement in the business environment in the Emirate of Ajman, which enhances its position as a preferred investment destination for both local and international investors."

(With inputs from WAM)

Poojaraj Maniyeri


