Abu Dhabi: How to apply for private party permit

Want to hold a party on your birthday? Or have you recently graduated and want to celebrate this milestone with your friends? No matter the occasion, if you want to hold a party in Abu Dhabi, you need to apply for a private party permit. The registered company organising your event can apply for this permit, whether that is a restaurant, hotel, or event organisers in the UAE.
To do so, the business can apply on the Tamm portal, in a few simple steps. After logging in, filling out the application with the required documents, and paying the fees, the permit will be issued in 3 working days. Here are the documents required, fees, and some points to keep in mind.
Required documents
- Letter with the details of the activities
- Contract or NOC between the event organiser and the owner of the venue
- Valid passport or Emirates ID
Fees
- Monthly fees for each entertainer - Dh500
- Private party permit request fees - Dh350
- 10 per cent of the ticket fee will be collected (if tickets are sold)
Points to note
- If alcohol will be provided, a special permit must be obtained (for venues without a special licence)
- The party attendees must be above 21 years old (in night clubs or bars)
- An entertainer permit must be obtained if there are entertainers (singers, performers, any other artists). While there entertainer permit is valid from one to six months, a temporary entertainer permit - valid for unlimited entertainers for 7 days - can also be applied for
- Private parties can sell tickets only if the party is organised by an event organiser
- Weddings, engagement ceremonies, and condolences ceremonies, do not require a permit
- It is not allowed to submit applications for speakers along with the private party permit. Entertainers need a separate permit
