Abu Dhabi: How to apply for private party permit

Weddings, engagement ceremonies, and condolences ceremonies, do not require a permit

Published: Sun 27 Oct 2024, 7:00 AM

Updated: Sat 26 Oct 2024, 11:45 PM

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Want to hold a party on your birthday? Or have you recently graduated and want to celebrate this milestone with your friends? No matter the occasion, if you want to hold a party in Abu Dhabi, you need to apply for a private party permit. The registered company organising your event can apply for this permit, whether that is a restaurant, hotel, or event organisers in the UAE.

To do so, the business can apply on the Tamm portal, in a few simple steps. After logging in, filling out the application with the required documents, and paying the fees, the permit will be issued in 3 working days. Here are the documents required, fees, and some points to keep in mind.

Required documents

  • Letter with the details of the activities
  • Contract or NOC between the event organiser and the owner of the venue
  • Valid passport or Emirates ID

Fees


  • Monthly fees for each entertainer - Dh500
  • Private party permit request fees - Dh350
  • 10 per cent of the ticket fee will be collected (if tickets are sold)

Points to note

  • If alcohol will be provided, a special permit must be obtained (for venues without a special licence)
  • The party attendees must be above 21 years old (in night clubs or bars)
  • An entertainer permit must be obtained if there are entertainers (singers, performers, any other artists). While there entertainer permit is valid from one to six months, a temporary entertainer permit - valid for unlimited entertainers for 7 days - can also be applied for
  • Private parties can sell tickets only if the party is organised by an event organiser
  • Weddings, engagement ceremonies, and condolences ceremonies, do not require a permit
  • It is not allowed to submit applications for speakers along with the private party permit. Entertainers need a separate permit

