Abu Dhabi: How to apply for, amend birth certificate; what you need to know

Are you welcoming a little bundle of joy into your home? As parents, the birth of a baby is a celebrated occasion. This moment also comes with documents that need to be issued, and authorities across UAE, including Abu Dhabi government entities, work to make the process a simplified one.

In the UAE capital, you can apply for a digital birth certificate on Tamm, the one-stop platform for Abu Dhabi government services.

Here's a guide on the application process, documents required and fees to amend, apply for replacement, or issue digital birth certificate.

Apply for new birth certificate in Tamm

Once you click on services, select individuals, and click on identity and citizenship. You can then navigate to identification documents on the side menu, under which you will find 'issue a newborn digital birth certificate.'

In order to apply for a birth certificate, the applicant must be one of the parents or should have a special power of attorney especially for the issuance of a birth certificate. The process is a simple one, and you just need 3 documents:

Parents' Emirates ID

Marriage contract

Passport of both parents

Click on 'start service' and log in with UAE pass. If you are not already registered with the Department of Health, you need to register by selecting the 'individual' user type option. Your profile details will be pulled from your UAE pass account.

Once you fill in the application and submit the required documents, you must make the payment of Dh50. The certificate will then be issued in 1 working day.

Apply for digital birth certificate for abroad newborn

Emirati fathers can also apply for a digital birth certificate from Tamm if the baby was born abroad. The applicant must be the father, who is a UAE national and holds a family book from the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

In addition to the parents' Emirates ID, parents passports, and marriage contract, those applying for a birth certificate for a baby born abroad also need to provide the birth certificate that was issued outside UAE.

After submitting the application along with the required documents, the applicant must pay an issuance fee of Dh50. The digital birth certificate will be received in 1 working day.

How to apply for replacement of digital birth certificate