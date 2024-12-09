ZAVI at City Walk, Dubai, offering premium daily wear

ZAVI, a premium fashion brand known for its elevated approach to daily wear, has officially its pop up in Dubai at City Walk. Marking its debut in the city’s dynamic retail scene, ZAVI brings a collection of refined and sophisticated pieces for men and women, designed to meet the fashion needs of Dubai’s discerning clientele.

A new era of shopping on City Walk

With this exciting launch, ZAVI aims to redefine how Dubai shoppers approach everyday fashion by providing premium quality and meticulously designed apparel that transitions seamlessly from day to evening. "We are thrilled to bring ZAVI to City Walk, where our brand will connect with Dubai’s fashion-forward community," says Vibhuti Vazirani Raveshia, Founder of ZAVI. “Our focus is on curating a collection that is both luxurious and effortlessly stylish, fitting the lifestyle of today’s modern consumer.”

Elevated style, timeless appeal

ZAVI’s debut collection at City Walk features a range of styles—from comfortable lounge sets to sophisticated workwear all made from carefully picked sustainable fabrics —that cater to every aspect of daily life. Designed with versatility in mind, ZAVI’s pieces embody a timeless appeal that elevates everyday wardrobes while offering the perfect blend of comfort and elegance.

A destination for refined fashion As the demand for premium fashion options grows, ZAVI’s entry into City Walk positions it as a key destination for shoppers seeking elevated daily wear. With this launch, ZAVI provides Dubai’s fashion enthusiasts with an alternative to fast fashion, offering clothing that complements both their style and lifestyle. Expanding across the region Currently serving the UAE market, ZAVI has plans for growth across the GCC. “Our vision extends far beyond Dubai,” shares Vazirani Raveshia. “We aim to become a go-to brand for premium daily wear, providing effortless style for every season and occasion.”

For more information about the company and its sustainable fashion offerings, visit https://shop-zavi.com/.