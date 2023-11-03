ZainTECH and RIT Dubai launch data challenge

Published: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 9:00 AM

ZainTECH, the integrated digital solutions provider of Zain Group, has launched the inaugural ZainTECH Data Challenge on October 28, in collaboration with Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Dubai. The event follows the strategic partnership signed by the two entities earlier this month at GITEX Global 2023, aimed at advancing research and development, and fostering key business collaborations aligned with the UAE's national agenda and talent development.

The ZainTECH Data Challenge was held at RIT Dubai’s Innovation Center, during which RIT students worked with ZainTECH’s data experts to gain practical experience. The challenge also encouraged students to think critically and creatively to address real-world data problems; learning how to formulate hypotheses, design experiments, and evaluate model performance — a crucial skill for data-driven decision-making.

Collaboration is essential in data science and as such, students were granted the opportunity to work in teams during the event, sharing knowledge, ideas, and expertise to tackle complex challenges collaboratively. Team Velox, comprised of students Patricia Denise Azarraga Ignacio, Nart Madi, and Zoya Hyat Shaikh, secured first place in the competition, followed by team Cinnabon with members Muhammed Yusuf, Omar Mohammed Nayyar, and Dawood Ahmed Jukaku in second place, and Team X, including students Daniil Mikhailov, Alisher Beisembekov, and Tairlan Kairolla, in third place. The winning teams not only celebrated their achievements but also received substantial rewards, including scholarships and coveted paid internships at ZainTECH. These prizes serve to propel their learning and pave the way for promising career trajectories.

Commenting on the inaugural ZainTECH Data Challenge, Andrew Hanna, CEO of ZainTECH, said: “Developing data centric capabilities of students is crucial to ensuring we have a talented pool of workers in these areas in the future, who can build on the progress made to date. ZainTECH is keen to position itself as a leading contributor to AI and Data Science thought leadership in the region, while also emphasising our role in fostering talent development."

Dr Yousef Al Assaf, president of RIT Dubai, added: "At RIT Dubai, we believe innovation is an ongoing journey in which students need to be equipped with digital and data analytical skills. The Data Challenge was a great opportunity to showcase and foster the mindful talents who chose RIT Dubai as their platform towards the world of data and AI.”

RIT Dubai was established in 2008 as a not-for-profit global campus of RIT New York, one of the world’s leading technology-focused universities with a 185-year history. RIT Dubai’s curriculum provides students with relevant work experience through an innovative cooperative education programme.

ZainTECH boasts a solid AI and data science practice dedicated to helping clients solve their business challenges through the effective, secure, and responsible use of data. By transforming untapped business data into connected intelligence, ZainTECH empowers organisations to uncover powerful insights, optimise decision making, enhance customer experiences, boost operational efficiency, strengthen risk management, streamline compliance, and uncover new revenue streams.

