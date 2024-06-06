Yas Island does it again

Published: Thu 6 Jun 2024, 11:50 AM

Yas Island Abu Dhabi is back with another exciting summer hit, featuring the iconic Kuwaiti ’Miami Band’ and a lively new twist to their beloved song ‘AACHAW’. This year’s collaboration builds on the success of last year’s groovy hit ‘AlHamdullah w Chefnakom’, inviting everyone to experience the joy and excitement of Yas Island Abu Dhabi, perfectly encapsulating the unmatched fun spirit of the destination.

‘AACHAW’ embodies the joy of celebrating life. The new rendition is designed to reflect the vibrant and energetic spirit of the destination, encouraging everyone to embrace #FunHasNoAge and enjoy the world-class attractions and entertainment options available. The song’s upbeat melody and cheerful lyrics embody Yas Island’s spirit, while its nostalgic undertones evoke fond memories and connect with fans of many generations across the Arab world.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, said: “Building on the successful partnership with Miami Band last year, we are excited to collaborate once again to create yet another memorable song that resonates deeply with our audience in the GCC market and beyond. Yas Island Abu Dhabi continues to be a leading tourism destination, setting the standard for leisure and entertainment in the region. Our diverse offerings provide unparalleled experiences for people of all ages, and we are excited to meet and exceed guest expectations with every new addition. As the summer holidays approach, we look forward to welcoming guests and families to enjoy everything Yas Island has to offer.” Guests can look forward to Yas Island Abu Dhabi’s rich variety of family-friendly experiences, promising endless fun and adventure for all, regardless of age, because fun and humour have no age limit. From the thrilling rides at Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, to the immersive experiences at Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, there is truly something for everyone. With the popular ‘Kids Go Free’ summer offer, families can extend their stay and make the most of these unique attractions and experiences.

Tune in to watch Yas Island Abu Dhabi’s latest summer hit here.

For more information, please visit: https://www.yasisland.com/