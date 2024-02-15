Yango unveils Yango Play in GCC: An AI-powered entertainment super app with movies, series, music, and mini-games

Roman Shimansky, business director , Yango Play, MENA Region

Yango, transforming global technologies into everyday services tailored to local needs, today announced the launch of Yango Play, the first AI-powered entertainment service that combines video streaming, music, and mini-games in one place.

Yango Play offers a diverse range of entertainment options, featuring exclusive premieres of both Arabic and international movies and series, personalised music streaming, and interactive mini-games, all enhanced by Yasmina, an AI-based Arabic voice assistant. Now available in the KSA, UAE, and other GCC countries, the service provides subscribers with cross-platform access to smartphones and TVs.

The new super app places significant emphasis on upholding authentic content and celebrating regional production studios and artists. The platform not only serves as a launchpad for local talent but also ensures the diversification of the current entertainment landscape by providing its subscribers with a selection of original content that resonates with their cultural identity.

Yasmina: The Arabic-speaking AI assistant

Yasmina, the bilingual AI assistant integrated into Yango Play, interacts with users in Arabic and English and redefines their entertainment experience. Fluent in Khaleeji and able to understand major Arabic dialects, including Egyptian and Lebanese, Yasmina suggests songs for listening, chats with you, and answers all kinds of questions — anything from today’s weather to this year’s Ramadan dates. Yasmina guides you through the Yango Play app and makes your experience more enjoyable.

Personalised endless music stream

Central to Yango Play's innovation is an AI-powered endless music stream that tailors personalised playlists for users, spotlighting regional gems based on their preferences. This ensures each user's experience is unique and reflects their personal choices. As the product continues to evolve, its recommendation technology will also adapt, ensuring a highly personalized and relevant user experience that resonates with unique preferences and cultural nuances.

Commenting on the launch of the super app, Roman Shimansky, business director , Yango Play, MENA Region: "At Yango Play, we're devoted to crafting a joyful entertainment experience, offering a selection of diverse content that turns every moment into a delightful adventure. Our ever-evolving platform uses AI to provide more seamless and intuitive experiences by understanding your preferences—whether by curating uplifting music for your drive, engaging shows for family time, or quick games for a brief pause in your day. We are deeply committed to enhancing these experiences through our original content and strategic collaborations with regional creatives, ensuring that each choice on our platform is a step towards discovering vibrant new emotions."

With titles like the biggest Arabic blockbuster of 2023 ‘Mr Ex’ and the sequel of the beloved classic ‘Awlad Harim Kareem’ already in its lineup, Yango Play is set to reveal the full catalogue with the best acquired and produced films and series shortly. Upon joining, every user receives a 60-day free subscription, followed by a paid plan (Dh29.99 for multiple devices per month in the UAE).