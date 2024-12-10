Yango Ads Retail Media powers personalised retail experiences for MENA shoppers with Landmark Reach partnership

Yango Group, a global tech leader dedicated to transforming advanced technologies into everyday solutions, has partnered with Landmark Reach, the retail media division of Landmark Retail—one of the GCC’s foremost omnichannel retailers. Together, they aim to redefine the retail media landscape across the MENA region, delivering targeted, personalised, and impactful advertising experiences.

Through Yango Ads, the Ad Tech division of Yango Group, this collaboration leverages Landmark Reach’s encrypted first-party data to craft precise audience segments. These tailored segments empower partner brands to engage shoppers with highly personalised content at pivotal moments in their shopping journey, ensuring precision in ad delivery and maximising impact.

Yango Ads brings to the table cutting-edge ad-serving technology, offering detailed analytics, a diverse range of advertising solutions, and an intuitive campaign management platform. This suite of tools enhances the capabilities of advertisers, enabling them to tap into Landmark Retail’s expansive ecosystem of homegrown brands and millions of monthly shoppers. Additionally, Yango Ads' market expertise, driven by its sales house, bridges the gap between brands and premium advertising opportunities, delivering mutual success for all stakeholders. Evgenii Pavlov, general manager of Yango Ads for the MEA region, said: "We are committed to setting new benchmarks for retail media in the MENA region. Many retailers and e-commerce players are eager to embark on this journey, and we understand how crucial the technological side is. Our expertise allows us to offer tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each partner. This collaboration with Landmark Reach demonstrates how advanced technology and strategic insights can create immense value for brands and customers alike. By empowering retailers and supporting brands in achieving their advertising goals, we are paving the way for memorable shopping experiences and transforming retail media's future in the region." This partnership equips advertisers with new, impactful touchpoints, enabling them to connect with consumers at moments when purchase intent is at its peak. By analysing shoppers’ historical purchasing patterns, online browsing behaviours, and demographic profiles, Yango Ads ensures that the content is relevant and aligns with the consumer’s interests. This makes the shopping journey smoother, more efficient, and highly rewarding for customers.

With the festive season approaching, including Christmas and New Year, Yango Ads is perfectly positioned to help brands shine during this competitive period. By targeting high-intent consumers at critical decision-making moments, the company empowers advertisers to maximise their reach and impact. This strategic advantage ensures brands can stand out and capture consumer attention during a time of heightened shopping activity.