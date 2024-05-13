'Win For Sure with Alfred' - Buy any policy from InsuranceMarket.ae and win big

Published: Mon 13 May 2024, 12:32 PM

'Win For Sure with Alfred' campaign by InsuranceMarket.ae aims to transform how UAE residents perceive insurance by offering them guaranteed prizes and a chance to win the grand prize—a 2024 Chevrolet Captiva.

With insurance often seen as a necessity rather than an enjoyable investment, this campaign seeks to change that narrative by rewarding every policy purchase. Policyholders can secure their future from May 13 to July 12, while enjoying the thrill of winning.

Here's how the campaign works:

Purchase Your Policy: Any insurance policy secured through InsuranceMarket.ae grants eligibility to participate.

Scratch & Win: Policyholders can instantly reveal their prizes via a digital scratch card by downloading and logging into the myAlfred mobile app.

Claim Your Prize: Winners will receive an email with straightforward instructions for claiming prizes, ranging from gift cards to exclusive experiences.

Grand Prize Raffle Draw: Completing the scratch-and-win activity automatically enters participants into the grand prize raffle draw.

Avinash Babur, CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, explains the campaign's vision: "We believe insurance should provide peace of mind and add value to our customers' lives. The 'WIN FOR SURE with Alfred' campaign expresses gratitude to our clients, ensuring that every policyholder feels valued and rewarded."

The 'Win For Sure with Alfred' campaign brings together a fantastic brand lineup to ensure every policyholder gets something valuable. Each prize is backed by our esteemed partners, including Al Ghandi Auto, providing the coveted 2024 Chevrolet Captiva as the grand prize; Noon, for exclusive gift cards; Brands For Less, offering valuable vouchers; and GymNation, with fitness memberships. Additional partners like Xclusive Yachts, Danube Home, The View at The Palm and The Palm Monorail, THE FACE SHOP, Dubai Dolphinarium, Faasos, ProShop, Wingstop, Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, Your Fitness Coach, The Healthy Home, Buy Any Flowers. Al Mizan Car Rental have also joined, providing a unique collection of vouchers, experiences, and special prizes.

While insurance is primarily about safeguarding one's future, this campaign transforms it into a memorable experience combining excitement and security. Residents can feel confident that InsuranceMarket.ae prioritises customer satisfaction while providing comprehensive coverage. Secure your policy, scratch your way to exciting prizes, and enter for a chance to win the 2024 Chevrolet Captiva. 'Win For Sure with Alfred' is a campaign that makes every moment count!