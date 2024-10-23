Win big with Fitze: Over half a million dirhams in rewards up for grabs this Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024

Fitze, a leading fitness rewards app in the UAE, is gearing up to make Dubai Fitness Challenge 2024 its most rewarding event yet. With over half a million dirhams in prizes waiting to be claimed, this year’s challenge is set to be bigger, better, and more exciting than ever. Whether you’re a corporate team, or an individual user, Fitze is giving you the chance to turn every step into incredible rewards.

From October 26 to November 24, participants will compete in virtual steps challenges through the Fitze app, with a chance to win international trips, luxury staycations, electronics, shopping vouchers, and so much more. Fitze is inviting the entire city to walk, win, and make a difference—because this isn’t just about fitness; it’s about giving back and unlocking life-changing rewards.

Corporates in the UAE now have a unique opportunity to step up for a cause with the Inter-Corporate Steps Challenge. Companies can secure their place on the nation’s largest corporate leaderboard or, alternatively, organise an internal steps challenge exclusively for their employees. This initiative not only fosters team spirit and healthy competition but also promotes employee well-being.

The challenge presents a perfect blend of team building and corporate social responsibility (CSR), offering participants the chance to win exciting rewards while contributing to a noble cause. Through Fitze's charity partner, Dubai Cares, a part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), funds raised will support underprivileged children's education.

Dubai Cares, a UAE-based global philanthropic organisation, is dedicated to providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education. With an impressive track record, Dubai Cares has positively impacted the lives of over 24 million beneficiaries across 60 countries, making this initiative a meaningful step towards global change.

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, chief operating officer at Dubai Cares, said: "Education has the power to uplift entire communities, and through our partnership with Fitze, we can amplify this impact even further. By participating in the Dubai Fitness Challenge, individuals are not only improving their health, but also directly contributing to our mission of providing children with life-changing educational opportunities. This initiative showcases how even small collective efforts can make a lasting impact on the communities that need it the most. We are grateful to Fitze for this collaboration and encourage the UAE’s business to join this meaningful cause."

Fitze’s steps challenge isn’t just for teams—individuals can win big too! Whether you’re a fitness pro or just getting started, you’ll have the chance to unlock rewards worth half a million dirhams, just by walking. From international trips to home appliances, Fitze’s daily prize draws are packed with rewards from top brands across the UAE. The Fitze app makes it all possible, offering real-time tracking with live leaderboards, an interactive social feed to share your achievements, and the chance to earn Fitze coins to redeem for exclusive discounts from partner brands on the app’s marketplace. Every step you take brings you closer to winning and makes staying active more fun than ever. Ben and Neha Samuel, co-founders of Fitze, shared their excitement: "We’re thrilled to make this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge more rewarding than ever. With over half a million dirhams in prizes, we’re transforming every step into something special. And through our partnership with Dubai Cares, we’re not only promoting health but helping to support education for children around the world." The Fitze 30x30 Steps Challenges run from October 26 to November 24, and is open to corporates, and individuals across the UAE. Whether you’re looking to improve your fitness, boost team spirit, or make an impact through CSR, now’s your chance to step up and win big.

For more details and to register, visit www.fitze.ae/dubaifitnesschallenge/