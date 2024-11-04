Win big: Dh25 million grand prize awaits in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi’s biggest November yet

Big Ticket, the region's largest and longest-running raffle draw, continues to elevate the excitement of winning with a lineup of extraordinary prizes this November. For the first time since 2022, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi is unveiling an incredible Dh25 million grand prize — setting the stage for a life-changing opportunity and the most monumental draw of the year.

But that’s just the beginning! Throughout November, Big Ticket is enhancing the thrill with dazzling giveaways every day. Participants stand a chance to win a gleaming 24-karat gold bar, weighing 250 grams, in daily draws. For car enthusiasts, the stakes are even higher: on December 3, one lucky winner will drive away in a luxurious BMW 840i, and on January 3, 2025, a Maserati Grecale will go to one fortunate participant who purchased tickets in November or December.

This November, Big Ticket is making it easier than ever to join the excitement with an incredible 'Buy 2, Get 2 Free offer' on all tickets. From November 1 to November 28, every two tickets purchased comes with two additional entries— giving you four times the chance to win big. Adding a fresh twist to the month’s lineup, Big Ticket is launching The Big Win Contest. When you purchase two tickets for Dh1,000 in a single transaction between November 1 and November 28, you’ll be automatically entered into weekly E-draws. Each week, one lucky winner will earn a spot in The Big Win live draw on December 3, where prizes range from Dh20,000 to Dh150,000. With Dh25 million jackpot, daily gold giveaways, luxury cars, and the thrilling new Big Win Contest, this November's Big Ticket draw is truly unmissable.

Tickets are available for purchase online at www.bigticket.ae or at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport counters. For the latest updates and news, follow Big Ticket on social media.