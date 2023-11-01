Win 1 Kg of Gold this Diwali for Dh7 with Idealz

This landmark agreement marks the initiation of a robust strategic partnership in the burgeoning electronic payments sector of Iraq
Diwali is fast approaching and what better way to prepare for the festival of Lights than with gold. That’s why the official grand prize of Diwali this year is 1kg of gold. Make it yours exclusively from the Idealz app or idealz.com.
Diwali represents a time of celebration, joy, and the spirit of giving. This campaign, in keeping with Idealz’s commitment to making special moments even more memorable, is aimed at making Diwali a time to never forget for one fortunate individual.
To be in with a chance all you have to do is purchase an ‘idealzbasics’ shopping card for just AED7 exclusively from the Idealz app or idealz.com. Each purchase, until November 9, entitles you to one coupon entry into the prize draw. The ease and affordability of participation make this campaign a must for anyone looking to add some extra dazzle to their Diwali celebrations. Participate now and watch the live draw on Idealz’s social media platforms on November 10 in the presence of a Government official from Dubai Economy and Tourism.
For more information about Idealz and the Diwali campaign, please visit www.idealz.com or download the Idealz app.
