Where to watch Euro 2024: Hotspots across Dubai
Whether you're a die-hard football fan or just looking for a lively atmosphere to soak in the matches, the city offers numerous fantastic spots to catch all the action
The UEFA European Football Championship is here, and the excitement is palpable across Dubai. Whether you're a die-hard football fan or just looking for a lively atmosphere to soak in the matches, the city offers numerous fantastic spots to catch all the action. And getting around is a breeze - with Yango Maps, you can easily navigate through the city, build routes straight to parking spots, and even choose comfortable routes on public transport to avoid the heat.
Here's a guide to the top places where you can watch the Euro 2024 matches in style:
Barasti
Located near the Dubai Harbour at Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Barasti is a legendary venue with a vast outdoor seating area and Dubai's best live sports big screen. Enjoy the match in a big air-conditioned tent or cool off in the pool while supporting your team. This spot offers picture-perfect beach views and an electric atmosphere, making it a prime location to catch the Euro 2024 action.
Huqqabaz Garden
Situated in La Residencia Del Mar, Huqqabaz Garden combines contemporary Turkish cuisine with a beautiful outdoor garden setting. With big screens showcasing all the games, you can enjoy the matches while indulging in delicious sharing starters, wraps, and sliders. Bring the whole family along, as the kids will love the play area, allowing you to watch the game uninterrupted.
McGettigan's Hilton JBR
McGettigan's JBR at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah offers a vibrant ambience and ten expansive screens to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the Euros. The lively vibe and friendly atmosphere make it an ideal spot to enjoy the matches with friends.
Wavebreaker
This venue at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah offers a unique experience with a huge LED screen and coolers to keep you refreshed. Enjoy their special Euro 2024 menu while soaking in the beachy summer vibes. Wavebreaker is perfect for those who love the outdoors and want to catch the games by the sea.
Zabeel House
Experience the exclusive pop-up fan zone at Zabeel House The Greens, where you can enjoy a stadium-like atmosphere with comfortable bench seating and 10 large HDTV screens capturing every nail-biting moment. The menu by resto-bar 42 Midtown features wood-fired pizzas, gourmet burgers, and more. Private rooms are available for an intimate viewing experience with your friends.
Get ready to immerse yourself in the thrilling matches of Euro 2024. These hotspots across Dubai promise an unforgettable experience, where every goal, cheer, and celebration come to life. Let the games begin!