Western Furniture unveils Calligaris’ minimalist masterpieces to the UAE

Western Furniture, a premier retailer of luxury furnishings in the UAE, has launched the latest Calligaris collection, showcased at Salone del Mobile 2024, to the UAE market. This collection features modern minimalism, blending sophisticated shapes with luxurious textures and unique details.
At first glance, the collection’s alluring and subtle colour palette captures attention. Light creams and greys are harmoniously mixed with tones of tan, striking black, and standout copper and browns. This creates a calming effect, brought to life through minimalist forms that feature just the right amount of detail and texture, ensuring each piece is both interesting and special.
Gayatri Dongre, COO at Western Furniture, Natuzzi – UAE, said: “We are excited to bring Calligaris’ latest collection to the UAE. These pieces represent the pinnacle of modern minimalist design, offering our customers luxurious yet versatile options to elevate their home interiors.”
Western Furniture invites customers to explore this exquisite collection, now available in their UAE showrooms. For more information and to view the full range, Email: sales@westernfurniture-uae.com | Visit www.westernfurniture.ae.
