We wanted to create a product that other companies would gravitate toward says Renty.ae co-founder

Published: Fri 29 Mar 2024, 1:58 PM

Running a successful luxury car rental company means much more than just having top-notch vehicles. It requires careful planning, attention to detail, and a deep understanding of customer needs. As proof of that, we delved into the ins and outs of this business with Yevhen Parokhod, co-founder of Renty.ae, one of the most famous luxury car rental companies in Dubai.

Yevhen, what motivated you to start such a business?

Well, I was inspired by personal experiences. I faced numerous challenges in the car rental process, from unclear pricing to unreliable services. Seeing the gaps and imperfections in the market, I saw an opportunity to create a revolutionary product that prioritised transparency and customer satisfaction. This is how Renty.ae was born, with the aim of transforming the luxury car rental industry in the UAE.

What factors contributed to Renty's success?

I can say that there were three key factors that really made a difference for us. Firstly, it's our team's expertise – we've got a solid grip on the industry's ins and outs. Secondly, our marketing game is strong. We're constantly analysing what's happening in the market and keeping an eye on our competitors to make sure we're reaching the right clients in the right way. And lastly, the economic situation here in the UAE, especially since the whole COVID-19 situation, has been a big boost for us. Demand for luxury car rentals has been on the rise, and we're right there to meet it.

Dubai is renowned for its luxury car culture. How does Renty maintain its leading position?

At Renty, we stand out by putting customer experience and service quality above everything else. Our extensive fleet of meticulously maintained vehicles, along with our transparent pricing and top-notch customer service, really sets us apart from the competition. Plus, we're always looking for ways to improve and innovate. That's how we came up with features like deposit-free bookings, which have been a game-changer for our clients.

How does Renty ensure client satisfaction?

At Renty, we're all about advocating for our clients. We make sure to address any issues quickly and ensure that all contractual obligations are fulfilled. Our keen eye for detail, from keeping our vehicles spotless to making sure they're delivered on time, shows just how committed we are to going above and beyond for our clients. By always putting our clients first and tackling any concerns head-on, we're able to build lasting relationships based on trust and dependability.

How crucial is teamwork to Renty's success?

Teamwork is crucial. We do prioritise our team's growth with continuous training and skill-building efforts. A united and motivated team ensures we provide top-notch service consistently, keeping us ahead of the competition

What criteria guide Renty's choice of business partners?

We maintain high standards for partnerships, making sure they align with our commitment to quality and reliability. Through collaboration with trusted partners and thorough verification, we protect our clients' interests and uphold service excellence.

How does technology drive Renty's business model?

While automating processes in car rentals presents challenges, technology remains essential to our operations. We utilise CRM integration and process optimisation to boost efficiency and streamline rental procedures, ensuring a seamless experience for clients

And are there any unforgettable case(s) you can share?

We work in the service sphere; we have unforgettable cases almost every day (laughs). Once, our client lost the car in the parking lot. He'd been looking for it for 5 hours, forgetting where he parked. The guy was young and very shy. When he had already lost hope, he called us, and through the mall's security, we quickly found the car. But the situation was hilarious, and after that, we laughed with the customer for a long time!

We have plenty of such stories. We may release a book called 'Fairy-tale Stories of Renty's Clients' on our 10th anniversary.

What are Renty's future plans and ambitions?

Moving forward, our focus is on expanding our service offerings, enhancing our platform, and extending our market reach, with plans to open a new office in Abu Dhabi and a relentless dedication to customer satisfaction, aiming to elevate the luxury car rental experience in the UAE.

Renty.ae sets a great example for anyone looking to enter this business. With Yevgen's smart leadership and his hardworking team, Renty has elevated luxury car rentals in the UAE.

