Walk to win a car: Fitze, Chery, and Oasis Mall lead a revolutionary fitness movement in the UAE

Fitze, an app that rewards people for walking, has been on a mission to revolutionise how people approach health and wellness. By turning everyday steps into exciting rewards, Fitze has already encouraged thousands of UAE residents to make healthier choices, step by step. Fitze has now teamed up with Chery, in partnership with AW Rostamani, the official distributor of Chery in the UAE, and Oasis Malls Dubai, to take this movement to the next level with the Yalla Let’s Walk Challenge. This game-changing initiative is inspiring the UAE to step up to a new era of fitness, with the chance to win the ultimate reward: the stunning Chery Tiggo 4 Pro car.

In just a few weeks, the challenge has gained incredible momentum, with thousands of participants rallying to complete 300,000 steps in 30 days. The response from UAE residents has been nothing short of remarkable, highlighting the nation’s strong commitment to health and wellness.But this challenge is about more than just hitting a fitness goal—it’s about building a nationwide movement that fosters a culture of active living and healthy habits. Aligned with the UAE’s commitment to promoting active lifestyles, championed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, the Yalla Let’s Walk Challenge is not just about winning a car—it’s about igniting a transformative shift in how the UAE approaches wellness.

Uniting for Fitness

The success of the Yalla Let’s Walk Challenge isn’t just about the steps people are taking—it’s about the community being built around it. Fitze, Chery, and Oasis Mall Dubai are fostering a sense of connection and motivation that goes beyond the individual. The collaboration has sparked excitement across the country, creating an inclusive space where participants are not only walking towards a prize but also embracing the power of community.

One shining example of this community spirit is the Fitze Fun Mall Runs held at Oasis Mall, Dubai in November and December 2024. Supported by Chery, these fun runs attracted over 1,000 participants, proving that the UAE is ready to take its wellness journey to the next level. These events brought together people from all walks of life, united by a shared goal: to stay active, have fun, and be part of something bigger. The energy at the events was electric, with participants running through the mall and supporting each other every step of the way. It was an unforgettable celebration of health, movement, and community—and a preview of the incredible momentum building around the Yalla Let’s Walk Challenge.

The Journey to the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro

The grand prize for the Yalla Let’s Walk Challenge—the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro car—is a symbol of the transformation that comes with embracing a healthier lifestyle. The car is currently on display at Oasis Mall Dubai for visitors to check out and get inspired by. But winning the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro isn’t just about the car—it’s about what it represents: a healthier, more active lifestyle.

So, whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or just beginning your wellness journey, every step you take brings you closer to this grand prize and helps you build a foundation for a healthier future. It’s easy to join the Yalla Let’s Walk Challenge and start your journey toward better health and the chance to win a Chery Tiggo 4 Pro. Simply download the Fitze, join the Yalla Let’s Walk Challenge and complete 300,000 steps in 30 days to qualify for the grand prize. With Fitze’s intuitive app, you can easily track your steps, set personal goals, and stay motivated by competing on the leaderboard and connecting with other participants. Whether you’re walking during your lunch break, exploring the city, or just getting in more steps throughout the day, every action counts. A healthier, more active future for the UAE The Yalla Let’s Walk Challenge is more than just a contest—it’s a call to action for the entire nation. With Fitze, Chery, and Oasis Mall Dubai leading the way, this initiative is making fitness more accessible and fun for everyone. It’s a celebration of movement, a push for healthier lifestyles, and a step toward a more vibrant future for the UAE.

As the challenge continues to build momentum, it’s clear that the UAE is embracing a culture of wellness that will last long beyond the final steps of this challenge. It’s not too late to join the movement. Download the Fitze app, start walking, and take the first step toward a healthier future—and maybe even a brand-new Chery Tiggo 4 Pro.