VitrA joins World Economic Forum’s Global Lighthouse Network

Published: Thu 18 Jan 2024, 4:37 PM

VitrA Tiles, the flagship ceramics division of Türkiye’s Eczacıbaşı Group, has been inducted into the Global Lighthouse Network (GLN), recognised as a Factory Lighthouse alongside 21 new members of the World Economic Forum’s initiative for leaders in manufacturing innovation.

Invited to share how their investments in tech-enabled operations inspired them to scale Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across production networks, Eczacıbaşı Group CEO Atalay Gümrah and VitrA Tiles CEO Hasan Pehlivan gave acceptance speeches at the awards ceremony on January 15, during the Davos Summit, detailing how innovations in manufacturing have improved performance and enabled them to navigate volatility and achieve success that extends beyond the bottom line.

This achievement is especially significant as VitrA Tiles is the first company in the ceramic tile sector to be acknowledged by the World Economic Forum for its innovative use of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies.

Turning challenges into competitiveness through innovation and growth

Atalay Gümrah, group CEO of Eczacıbaşı Holding, expressed his delight on this occasion, stating, "We are thrilled that our Bozüyük Production Facility has been selected as one of GLN’s Factory Lighthouses, in recognition of the leadership we have shown in deploying Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. Facing disruptions in manufacturing from climate change, a volatile financial landscape, and geopolitical crises that have led to fluctuating energy prices, particularly in Türkiye, this recognition underscores how we looked at these challenges not as setbacks, but as catalysts for further innovation and growth, harnessing 4IR to enhance our operational competitiveness."

GLN is a community of manufacturers showing leadership in using Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies to transform factories, value chains and business models, for compelling financial and operational returns. Factory Lighthouses showcase how innovations in manufacturing have improved performance and enabled them to navigate volatility and achieve success that extends beyond the bottom line.

Digital transformation roadmap to deploy intelligent process and production controls

VitrA Tiles’ Bozüyük site used its digital transformation roadmap to focus on intelligent process and production controls with a remarkable 19 per cent increase in Overall Equipment Effectiveness, a 56 per cent decrease in scrap, a 14 per cent decrease in energy consumption and a 43 per cent increase in the use of recycled content last year.

Hasan Pehlivan CEO of VitrA Tiles, added: "While our solutions might be unique, the challenges we face are global and we recognize the value of a global community in solving global challenges. The future of manufacturing is not about just one company, or one sector, or a single country, but about bringing the global community together to address major challenges. I believe the GLN has much to contribute to this journey, and I welcome this excellent latest initiative from the World Economic Forum."

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning are revolutionising production globally

In the face of rapid technological progress, rising geopolitical tensions, and intensifying climate change that are exposing global supply-chain vulnerabilities, companies in the Global Lighthouse Network are adopting cutting-edge technologies to enhance their productivity and sustainability. Utilising Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning, these Lighthouse members are revolutionising production with significant impacts in various advanced AI applications. Impressively, 85 per cent of Lighthouse factories experienced less than a 10 per cent revenue loss during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, a feat only 14 per cent of other manufacturers achieved.

These Lighthouses are trailblazers, setting a course for substantial global influence. They are integrating innovative solutions throughout their extensive networks, paving the way for a sustainable future and a new era of transformative, lasting change. This strategic focus on innovation is reshaping the manufacturing landscape, demonstrating the far-reaching impact of advanced technology in addressing today's global challenges.