Vista Maritime Travel and Tourism secures International Prime Awards

Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 6:00 PM

Vista Maritime Travel and Tourism has been recognised for its outstanding contribution to the travel and tourism industry by the prestigious International Prime Awards.

The event, known for honoring remarkable achievements globally, was a momentous occasion.

Miss Fatima Khalid, marketing head of Vista Maritime, proudly accepted the award on stage, being honored by distinguished guests of honor. The recognition showcases Vista Maritime's commitment to excellence and its impact on the global travel industry.

The International Prime Awards is recognised as a prestigious global platform for honoring remarkable achievements by companies, professionals, and individuals.