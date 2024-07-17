Vernus International School integrates American curriculum with technology and innovation

Munthir Al Ali, Chairman of KeyMavens Group.

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 10:07 AM

Vernus International School follows a new way of educating at Dubai Silicon Oasis, pairing the American curriculum with the latest in technology and innovation. This system allows children from Pre-KG to Grade 5 to develop thinking, scientific, and technological skills through engaging 3D learning environments.

The modern school approach comprises technology, engineering, mathematics, art, current knowledge, and innovations. The learning process will happen through projects that familiarize students with programming and robotics, by which they will solve real problems in life, enhancing critical thinking and creativity. This program gives students the ability to know how to use artificial intelligence effectively.

An announcement by Principal Bruce E. Major was made at an event at Dubai Silicon Oasis with his staff, other parents, and the local media, where there were KG2 and Grade 5 students who had performed well during the 2023-2024 school year.

Munthir Al Ali, chairman of KeyMavens Group, congratulated the students and their parents. He showed appreciation to Vernus International School staff members for their contributory role in making the students succeed.

"Fast changes in technology make us think beyond traditional methods. We need new ways of teaching that mix technology with modern knowledge and skills our learners need for the future," he said.

Al Ali said Vernus International School was established to replicate dynamism in Dubai's educational scene.

"We are proud that the school turned into one of the top-ranked educational institutions, matching the highest quality standards as envisioned by the UAE. We strive to establish a world educational setting for nationals and expatriates alike," he added.

Vernus International School was established to replicate dynamism in Dubai's educational scene. Principal Bruce E. Major emphasized their commitment to the development of the whole child both academically, socially, emotionally, physically, and technically. "Our focus on project-based learning and innovative education empowers students to foster their passion and earn them life experience. Through the creation of an environment encouraging creativity and modern-day knowledge, we set our students up for further accomplishment," Major explained. He added: "Innovation is the major skill for our students to excel. Therefore, we work on building a variety of skills and provide tremendous enrichment activities in a motivating, advanced learning environment." Vernus International School is the initiation of a new method that sets an example by mixing traditional education with modern technology and aims at raising students who can be successful amidst a dynamic world. The school continues to prove its zeal in building universal individuals who face the future. With constant change, Vernus International School sees to it that the student body is not just ready now but has the will and might able to face the future.

