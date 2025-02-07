Valentine’s Day traditions: Wondergifts curates tailored couple’s experience packages

Wondergifts, founded by Kashif Abbas and Maria El Fassi, is entering the 2025 Valentine’s season with a clear mission: to redefine the art of gift-giving. To celebrate love and help others honour the special people in their lives, the company curated tailored couple’s experience packages, including romantic hot air balloon rides, sensual SPA treatments, delectable three-course meals prepared by the UAE’s most skilled chefs, and many more.

Since its establishment, the company has positioned itself as the number one experience gifts provider in the UAE, innovating the industry and taking up space with its comprehensive offering of more than 1,000 unforgettable gift experiences.

“The days of waiting around until February 13th to get a withered rose or a box of chocolates from a nearby supermarket because it’s too late to do more are over,” stresses El Fassi.

“Today, with just a few clicks of a finger, you can have a breathtaking bouquet or a gourmet dinner arriving at your doorstep within minutes. There are no excuses in an era of convenience.”

But Wondergifts shifts perspectives further, asking: Why not do more? While roses, chocolates, and jewelry remain embedded in the holiday’s core, this catalyst of change believes that tradition, while appreciated, should complement something grander – something more meaningful. “At the end of the day, it shouldn’t be about the gift; it should be about experiencing life together and making memories for eternity,” says Abbas.

Wondergifts brings unforgettable moments to the table with its vibrant offering of gift experiences, from romantic couple’s massage packages to once-in-a-lifetime hot air balloon rides and desert safari trips. Customers can purchase every gift or box with additional flowers and chocolate, elevating tradition by empowering people to go the extra mile.

Instead of playing it safe with roses and a box of sweets, Wondergifts’ Valentine’s Day gifts have got it all: the thrill, romance, and the views. Whether it’s a helicopter flight over the Palm, dinner for two at the UAE’s most renowned restaurants, or a soothing SPA adventure, these memories can be cherished forever, profoundly enriching your and your loved one’s story.

Additionally, one of the company’s fastest-growing verticals is staycations, with consumers always on the lookout for new, interesting places to spend time with friends, family, and loved ones.

Founded by retail professionals with years of experience at companies like Buyagift UK, Smartbox, and Jumia, as well as funded by Otium Capital, Wondergifts quickly became the country’s biggest hot air balloon provider, now offering this dreamy sky-high experience in one of its Valentine’s Day packages—with chocolates and flowers waiting in the basket. To make Valentine’s Day giving not only more special but also simpler, Wondergifts introduced a Valentine’s Box. Called ‘The Gift of Choice,’ it allows customers to avoid the hassle and the guessing game of choosing a specific present. Recipients of the Box can exchange it at a later day for a wide selection of experiences, maximising the joy of their Valentine’s gift. But with Wondergifts’ commitment to flexibility and a true passion for meeting clients’ demands, this joy can be extended beyond the 14th; understanding that people’s schedules, especially in the fast-paced UAE, can be booked up, the company enables clients to purchase a gift without selecting a specific date, with a year-long validity. With that, birthday, wedding, anniversary, and Valentine's Day giving is that much easier. Through special packages, Wondergifts redefines the industry while transforming a seemingly unattainable experience into something feasible. “I know people who have lived in the UAE for two, three, four years and have never been to Atlantis or the Palm. It feels too luxurious to be affordable, doesn’t it?” muses El Fassi. “Once you explore Wondergifts, you’ll realize that these lavish places are within reach for virtually everyone. The thing is, we’re not cheapening them; we are simply making them more visible, showing people that memorable experiences are attainable.”

As Wondergifts continues to redefine the standard of romantic experiences, those looking to spoil their loved ones should keep an eye on the website, with more package releases planned in the build-up to Valentine’s Day.