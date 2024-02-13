US dentistry embraces Dr Behnam Shakibaie's pioneering treatment protocol
In a groundbreaking move for the field of American dentistry, an innovative treatment method devised by Iranian scientist Dr Behnam Shakibaie has been officially recognized as the standard of care.
Dr Shakibaie's pioneering approach, centred on 'microscopic and digital pmplantology', represents a significant leap forward in dental treatment, introducing a level of precision and technological integration previously unseen in the industry.
Over the last 15 years, Dr Shakibaie has been at the forefront of dental innovation, earning international accolades for his work, including the 'German Periodontology Prize' and the 'American Microscopic Dentistry Congress Prize'. His method, which has now been embraced as a benchmark within the US, encompasses a holistic treatment protocol. This protocol begins with minimally invasive tooth extraction, advances through the reconstruction of the tooth socket, and culminates in the intricate processes of microscopic implant surgery and micro-plastic surgery of the soft tissue surrounding the implant. The final step involves the precise crafting and chair-side delivery of an all-ceramic implant crown, achieved with microscopic accuracy.
The significance of Dr Shakibaie's method extends beyond its innovative techniques; it lies in the comprehensive and rigorous development of each step, validated through publication in prestigious scientific journals. Alongside his research team at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Michigan, Dr Shakibaie has systematically developed and documented the protocol, ensuring its scientific rigour and clinical efficacy.
The Compendium journal, a leading publication in dental science and education, has played a pivotal role in introducing Dr Shakibaie's method to the wider dental community. Distributed monthly to over 200,000 dental professionals across the US, the Compendium is renowned for presenting the latest research-based treatment protocols and setting new standards in dental care. The journal's decision to feature Dr Shakibaie's method underscores its significance and the potential it holds to revolutionise dental practices nationwide.
This adoption marks a notable advancement in dental care, promising to enhance the precision and outcomes of dental treatments. Dr Shakibaie's work, characterised by its innovative approach and meticulous attention to detail, sets a new precedent in the integration of technology and technique in dentistry. As this method becomes ingrained in standard practices, it heralds a new era of dental care, where technological advancements and scientific research converge to offer superior patient care. The recognition of Dr Shakibaie's method as a standard in American dentistry not only celebrates his contributions to the field but also signals a shift towards more innovative, precise, and technologically driven dental treatments.
