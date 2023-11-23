Urban Company launches exclusive monthly cleaning subscription in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah

Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 9:53 AM

Urban Company, Asia’s largest and highest-rated tech-enabled home services marketplace, has announced its latest innovation in home care: the Monthly Cleaning Subscription service. This revolutionary offering allows residents of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah to enjoy tailor-made cleaning schedules that cater to their individual needs, emphasising flexibility and convenience.

The monthly cleaning subscription service includes:

Customised cleaning at your convenience

Urban Company’s new subscription service stands out in the market for its flexibility and customisation. Users can select cleaning durations from 1 to 4 hours and choose how often they need the service – from once to six times a week. The service is particularly designed for those who value their time, allowing customers to enjoy more frequent cleaning without the hassle of dedicating their own time. For as low as Dh32 per week, residents can now self-care by leaving the cleaning to professionals.

Consistent quality with familiar faces and an unmatched promise

The at-home service provider ensures a consistent and personalised experience by providing the same cleaner for each session, fostering trust and familiarity. This commitment to consistency is taken a step further with Urban Company’s promise: if the same cleaner is not available, the cleaning service will be provided free of charge. This 100 per cent refund policy underscores their promise to deliver reliable and high-quality service.

Unparalleled flexibility in rescheduling and cancellations

Understanding the dynamic nature of their customers' lives, Urban Company offers unparalleled flexibility with free cancellations and rescheduling of services. This ensures that their services align seamlessly with their customer’s ever-changing schedules.

Affordable pricing with attractive discounts

The subscription starts at an attractive price of Dh164/month in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and Dh144 /month in Sharjah. New users can avail of a 20 per cent discount on their first subscription purchase by using the code 'SUB20'.

"Our vision at Urban Company is to revolutionise the home services industry by providing unparalleled convenience and quality. This new subscription service, along with our commitment to consistency and flexibility is a testament to our dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction," said Nitesh Agarwal, regional head — Middle East, Urban Company.

