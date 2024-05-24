Unlocking opportunities: A summit for financial professionals to explore new horizons

Blue Ocean Corporation is highly committed to supporting this vision by empowering organisations to navigate the complex landscape of sustainability
Disruptions being the norm in the evolving business landscape makes keeping up with the trends and technologies with a strong dose of networking a necessity.
A robust and extensive network offers valuable insights into emerging trends. Indeed, the importance of a professional network cannot be overstated. Numerous studies demonstrate that enhancing one’s professional network leads to more job and business opportunities, a broader and deeper knowledge base, increased capacity for innovation, faster career advancement, and greater status and authority. The Dubai Chapter of Institute of Management accounts (IMA), ACCA Middle East and the CFA institute foster these sentiments and are jointly hosting the second edition of the Finance Excellence and Leadership Summit following the success of the inaugural event last year.
Esther Alexander, president of the IMA Dubai Chapter, said: "One of the most significant challenges among finance professional is the imbalance between learning and networking. This year’s finance excellence and leadership summit looks to shape a new prospective for leadership by providing ample opportunities to network, learn and grow."
Gavin Aspden, PwC Partner and IFRS expert at PwC’s Academy, added: "This event is a great platform for professionals within our industry to stay abreast with what's new in the region and I look forward to engaging with the participants and other speakers."
The summit will feature expert speakers who are leaders in their respective fields. They will share valuable insights on modern leadership, practical tools, strategies for mastering chaos, and many other current topics. Gavin Aspden said: “The future of accounting and finance is being reshaped by rapid technological advancements, increasing regulations particularly around sustainability and enhanced scrutiny using AI tools. Sustainability issues and ethical governance will take centre stage, pushing companies to redefine their strategies for long-term value creation on a global stage. As professionals, our challenge is to remain adaptable, continuously upskill, provide objective and accurate data for decision making and ethically steer our organisations towards sustainable economic practices that are transparent and inclusive."
Attendees can also look forward to a series of interactive workshops and panel discussions, practical insights into driving financial excellence within their organisations.
Mark your calendars for May 26, and join us at the Finance Excellence & Leadership Summit. This is an event not to be missed if you're looking to stay ahead of the curve and excel. Keep an eye out for all updates on imaaccaandcfameconference2024.com.
