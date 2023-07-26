University of London’s international foundation programme exclusively conducted at Gulf Medical University

Earn your accredited A-Level certificate; expert training for exams like UCAT and BMAT

Published: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 6:05 PM

With the goal of assisting aspirant health professions students in securing a place in internationally-recognised premier education institutions through top-notch programmes and guidance, Gulf Medical University has started the University of London international foundation programme, emerging as the only partnered center in the UAE region. The University of London's international foundation programme (medical) is a comprehensive, full-time nine-month programme designed to prepare students for science-focused undergraduate degrees. Admissions for the October 2023 intake are now being accepted.

Packed with distinctive features, the international foundation programme (medical) enables students looking to enroll in medical, dental, veterinary, physiotherapy, nursing, midwifery, pharmacy, and nutrition programs at universities in the UAE, the UK, and other nations with a comprehensive curriculum training as a crucial first step. It includes a wide range of science-related modules, such as those in biology, chemistry, mathematics, statistics, and STEMM statistics. The programme makes sure that students acquire a solid foundation in key subject areas by covering these topics in depth.

In addition, students will also receive intensive training for the BMAT and UCAT exams, which are prerequisites for enrollment in dental and medical programs both in the UK and abroad. The opportunity for students to complete assessments for A-levels in science-based modules is what distinguishes GMU's international foundation programme from others. These unique characteristic enables students to receive a well-rounded education and maximise their chances of getting accepted into their desired programmes at top-ranked universities around the world.

"We are incredibly proud to be associated with supporting this exceptional University of London programme at Gulf Medical University," said professor Hossam Hamdy, chancellor at Gulf Medical University. He added: "This not only broadens our international reach, but it also gives students an incredible opportunity to access a pathway to undergraduate degrees in health professions, including medicine, dentistry, among others. The partnership with the University of London showcases Gulf Medical University’s commitment to providing students with world-class education and empowering them to achieve their academic and professional aspirations."

Graduates of the University of London’s international foundation programme have in the past achieved remarkable success, being admitted to many of the world's top universities, including the prestigious Universities of Oxford, Cambridge, and Harvard. Students will be evaluated by the University of London and LRN UK after completing the course at Gulf Medical University. Successful graduates will receive a certificate from the University of London as well as an international A-Level certification from LRN-UK, further validating their skills and academic excellence.

Gulf Medical University’s state-of-the-art facilities, committed staff, and effective admission office benefit students by ensuring a smooth experience throughout their academic journey. Applications can be conveniently submitted online through the university’s secure website, foundation.gmu.ac.ae, for this highly sought-after programme, for which there are a limited number of seats available.

The $6,800 per term course fee guarantees the programme's affordability, and Gulf Medical University also offers visa assistance for students travelling to the UAE, along with cosy hostel and lodging options, all of which are accompanied by free transportation services.