Unite through cricket: An epic rivalry on the big screen with Anis Sajan

Published: Fri 1 Sep 2023, 6:28 PM

India Pakistan clash against each other after four years in an ODI in Sri Lanka on September 2. Fans wait for an India Pakistan game but not everyone can get tickets for this big clash between the arch-rivals.

Anis Sajan, affectionately known as 'Mr. Cricket UAE' will transform his prestigious residence into a carnival of excitement, playing host to the screening of the monumental India vs Pakistan match on a giant screen, so that fans from both countries can witness a stadium type experience. Beyond the anticipated nail-biting showdown on the screen, the day promises a medley of entertainment. Guests can immerse themselves in a whirlwind of games that test their cricketing acumen, with pulsating DJ beats that keep the energy soaring, and captivating face painting that lets them wear their team colours with pride.

With a heart that beats for cricket and a vision to unite fans from rival nations, Sajan's hospitality knows no bounds. The vibrant amalgamation of fans, games, music, and art reflects his undying passion for the sport and his determination to foster camaraderie beyond borders.

Commenting on why he is organising the screening, Sajan says, "Only in the UAE, can you offer such an experience to fans, as the UAE promotes harmony and peace. Fans from both countries can engage in friendly banter while also enjoying the excitement of the game."

Since it’s a one day match it’s going to be more fun for the fans as they spend the holiday watching their favourite player on the big screen.