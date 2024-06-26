Unikai Foods: A heritage brand now closer to you in Sharjah

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 1:13 PM

Unikai Foods, a beloved heritage brand of the UAE since 1979, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its factory outlet in Sharjah. With a legacy spanning over four decades, Unikai has become synonymous with premium dairy products, including milk, yogurt, laban, ice creams, and the cherished Areej fruit drinks, bringing together diverse communities across the nation.

From its humble beginnings as one of the pioneering dairy and ice cream factories in the UAE, Unikai Foods has flourished into a symbol of national pride and culinary excellence. The new retail branch in Sharjah represents a significant milestone in Unikai’s journey, making its renowned products more accessible to consumers in Sharjah and beyond.

A standout feature of the new outlet is the introduction of Areej popsicles, a nostalgic treat that resonates with many who grew up in the UAE. These popsicles combine tradition and innovation, offering the current generation a taste of childhood and allowing past generations to reminisce about fond memories. Located at The Grand Avenue Mall in Al Nasiriyah, the Sharjah retail branch invites customers to experience Unikai’s rich heritage and explore a diverse range of products at pocket-friendly prices.



Discover Unikai Foods – where quality meets tradition, now in Sharjah.