Umm Al Quwain University secures hosting rights for ninth international conference on public procurement

Published: Mon 13 Nov 2023, 6:50 PM

In a ground-breaking achievement, Umm Al Quwain University has been awarded the honour of hosting and organising the Ninth International Conference on public procurement. The event, set to be a global gathering of distinguished academics, researchers, and practitioners in the realm of public procurement, has garnered sponsorship from esteemed international institutions such as Florida Atlantic University in the US and the Central University of Finance and Economics in Beijing, China.

This momentous occasion marks a significant milestone for Umm Al Quwain University, as it becomes the first Emirati and Arab university to undertake the responsibility of hosting and organising this prestigious conference. The biennial conference traditionally rotates its location across different countries and continents, making this a noteworthy and historic accomplishment for the university.

Renowned universities from around the world, including Harvard, Yale, New York, and various European, Asian, African, and Latin American institutions, will be represented at the conference. Participants will also include esteemed individuals from international financial bodies such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, as well as heads of public procurement bodies from numerous countries.

The distinguished keynote speaker for the event will be a professor from Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government, adding an extra layer of prestige to the conference. Heading the Organising Committee and the conference's Scientific Committee is Dr Karem Aboelazm, assistant professor of public law at the College of Law at Umm Al Quwain University. The committees boast the inclusion of eminent professors not only from Umm Al Quwain University but also from Florida Atlantic University and several other academic institutions in China and Italy.

The Ninth International Conference on public procurement stands out as the largest congregation of experts in the field, emphasising the global importance and recognition of Umm Al Quwain University as a leader in academia and research. This milestone event promises to be a catalyst for the exchange of knowledge and insights, further solidifying the university's position on the international stage.