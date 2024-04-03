UAE's youngest girl shines bright: Armish Athar achieves O Level chemistry at age 10

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning stand as pivotal forces reshaping how businesses harness data for strategic decision-making. Read how these technologies are revolutionising the realm of business intelligence
Armish Athar, the youngest girl in the UAE, has made headlines with her extraordinary achievement in the O Level Chemistry examination at just 10 years. Her success, rooted in a family ethos that values education, showcases her remarkable dedication, coupled with a self-study method inspired by her elder sister, who also excelled academically by achieving A’ Levels at the age of 15.
From a young age, Armish displayed a natural inclination towards the sciences, setting sail on her academic journey with fervent enthusiasm, particularly in the field of chemistry. Her outstanding accomplishment not only serves as a source of inspiration for her peers but also stands as a testament to the transformative power of determination and hard work.
Educators and officials alike have showered Armish with praise for her remarkable dedication as she pursues her studies in the sixth grade at a school in Dubai. Her achievement not only spotlights her individual brilliance but also reflects positively on the nurturing educational environment in Dubai.
As Armish continues to pursue her academic aspirations, her triumph serves as a beacon of hope for young minds, illustrating the heights that can be reached through passion, perseverance, and steadfast dedication. With the nation eagerly anticipating the next chapter in her extraordinary journey, there is confidence that Armish will continue to soar to new heights of academic excellence, potentially even realising her dream of becoming the youngest doctor in the UAE.
