UAE's tech start-up helps you find any car's accident history in Dubai
In the ever-evolving realm of car buying and selling, where buying a GCC, Japanese or American Spec car can be exciting and anxiety-inducing, one UAE-based tech start-up is addressing a significant fear among car buyers in Dubai.
BeSoji, a trailblazing automotive company, has not only disrupted the conventional car-buying process but has also alleviated the apprehensions associated with purchasing a vehicle. How? By introducing a revolutionary service that unveils the complete accident history of any car in Dubai, turning fear into informed decision-making.
The rise of BeSoji: A tech marvel in the UAE
Meet BeSoji, a forward-thinking tech-based automotive company headquartered in Dubai. BeSoji has just introduced a ground-breaking service that allows buyers to access comprehensive accident history reports for any car in the UAE.
How does BeSoji work?
BeSoji's innovative platform leverages advanced databases and a vast network of information sources to compile detailed accident histories for vehicles in Dubai. One of their integrations with CarFax enables customers to buy a history report for a fraction of the original price. The process is seamless, providing potential buyers with a transparent and reliable overview of a car's past.
What regional specification reports does BeSoji support?
- UAE specification: For those seeking a detailed history of a GCC-specification car's history, BeSoji provides a comprehensive record encompassing vital details. This includes information on previous ownership, indications of the vehicle being utilized as a company car, the instances where the car did not meet the RTA inspection standards the specific reasons, the history of odometer readings, and various other pertinent details.
- Japanese specification: BeSoji offers historical auction sheets, service history stolen titles and more for all Japanese spec cars. This information can tell you the body condition, odometer rollbacks, theft, water damage, manufacturer recalls, and more.
- American specification: As you may already know, cars imported from the USA are mostly salvaged and repaired locally. BeSoji offers important information about these cars, such as accident history, the intensity of the accidents, stolen status and even service history.
In the world of car buying, BeSoji tackles the common fear factor. With its innovative service, BeSoji becomes more than just a guide; it's a reassuring companion in your car-buying journey. As technology evolves, BeSoji stands not just as a tech disruptor but as a practical solution to common fears in card transactions. Embrace a future where making informed decisions is at the forefront, steering your car-buying experience.