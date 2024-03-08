UAE’s homegrown and popular sandwich brand Pressman’s expands to 10 locations across the country

Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 1:29 PM

Pressman's, a renowned F&B chain originating from the UAE, has recently expanded due on huge popularity and demand. The brand has now grown to 10 locations, with the two new locations opened on February 28 – Emaar Square, Downtown and ENBD – head office.

Known for its commitment to culinary innovation and quality, Pressman's offers a diverse range of signature sandwiches, wraps, salads, soups, and beverages in a café style dining experience. Founded by passionate food enthusiasts Sawan Rawani and Neelesh Bhatnagar, Pressman's has swiftly garnered a devoted following, promising a dining experience like no other. This expansion arrives amidst a shifting landscape of consumer preferences, with an increasing inclination towards an elevated, convenient, and healthier dining experiences.

Bhatnagar, founder JSB group and partner, Pressman's, expressed his enthusiasm for the brand's growth trajectory and its ongoing pursuit of excellence. "Pressman's was conceptualised to provide unique food experiences to its guests; it endeavors to craft delicious experiences catering to those with limited time on hand," shared Bhatnagar. "Our expansion to 10 locations enables us to reach a broader audience while remaining steadfast in our commitment to freshness, quality, and our extensive menu offerings."

Sawan Ravani, partner, Pressman's, added: "As a home-grown concept, Pressman's takes pride in highlighting our region's culinary heritage," remarked Ravani. "Our menu serves as a testament to the diverse and vibrant dining landscape of the UAE."

As a brand that originated in UAE, Pressman's is a strong advocate for supporting local farmers and producers, sourcing ingredients directly from the region to ensure superior quality and contribute to the growth and sustainability of the UAE's agricultural sector. Each Pressman’s restaurant boasts of a meticulously curated menu featuring a variety of gourmet sandwiches, wraps, salads, soups, and beverages, with signature breads in house daily to complement the offerings. Each item is prepared with precision, promising a delightful experience for diners.

The expansion of Pressman's signifies the brand's success and reflects the increasing demand for F&B experiences across the UAE. The restaurant provides a welcoming and inviting atmosphere where guests can unwind and relish their meals conveniently. With 10 operational locations and more on the horizon, the future looks promising for this home-grown food gem.

Strategically situated across easily accessible locations, Pressman's outlets can be found in JLT, Dafza, Jafza, DSO, Sheikh Zayed Rd - Trade Centre, Emaar Downtown, MotorCity, ENBD – Head Office, Al Quoz, and Umm Hurair, catering to diverse tastes and preferences of residents and tourists alike.