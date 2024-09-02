UAE’s first off-roading marketplace and solution provider 'The4x4 World' marks first anniversary with new facility launch and expansion

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 3:07 PM

On the occasion of its first anniversary, The4x4 World, UAE's first off-roading marketplace, has announced a significant new facility in Al-Ain City, AbuDhabi. Due to Its affiliation with Skyfit International Group, The4x4 World quickly established itself as the off-roaders' first choice for all access throughout the UAE. To mark this significant milestone, the company has opened its first physical facility with a manufacturing unit, to provide users with high-quality off-roading products, complete modifications and firsthand experience while supporting the off-roading cause.

Alizaib Dhanani, founder and group CEO of Skyfit International Group, has established the strategic direction at The4x4 World, ensuring that the brand will always focus on a sustainable business model with technological innovation. Shahmir Baloch, the chief operating officer, oversees the day-to-day operations of the business and facilities. And starting with them, the brand is sure to be categorical about its success.

The new facility and showroom have grown into large expansions of the company, putting The4x4 World in a better position to serve the growth in demand. This facility in itself acts like an off-roading marketplace experience in the customer's mind, with a huge collection of performance parts, accessories, and gear from world-class brands like Dobinsons, ARB, BajaDesigns, Fox, Ironman, and King. Such partnerships mean a guarantee that The4x4 World is a One-Stop Shop with the best products for the rugged UAE terrain.

The4x4 World is integrating AI and 3D technology to revolutionize off-roading. Enthusiasts can create, design, and customize 3D-printed vehicle parts, visualise modifications, and tune performances with AI-driven systems to optimize terrain navigation in real time for the safety and settings of the vehicle to be efficient, exciting, and much safer in off-road driving. Since its inception, good value and ambitious service have been the focus of The4x4 World. The platform is not purely about selling products but also about the provision of services through expert advice, installation, and customisation to meet the needs of off-road enthusiasts. A user-friendly website points out the wide product catalogue, while the new showroom enhances the experience by offering personalized recommendations. The first public appearance of The4x4 World took place in 2023 in Abu Dhabi at the Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition. There, it was introduced to a wider number of people, highly contributing to the company's positioning as the market leader in the off-roading sector and creating loyal customers, which keeps increasing. In the future, The4x4 World aspires to expand into the GCC by bringing experience and passion for off-roading to many. Future company growth will involve ever-growing product lines and locations, thus ensuring that the company has always been at the top in the off-roading industry.

This first anniversary is a milestone in the life of The4x4 World, which from the very first moment was built on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. Yet, this new factory and showroom are just the kickoff to The4x4 World's journey of becoming the leading off-roading marketplace in the UAE and beyond. The best products and services pledge of The4x4 World-are a guarantee for off-road sport amateurs and will provide the best conditions for customers' needs in every respect.