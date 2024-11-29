UAE school student launches global mentorship platform to guide peers in studying abroad

Shaurya Balaji, a Dubai-based student from Year 13, Jumeriah College, launched ‘Find My Scholar’ in 2023 with a mission to provide students from underserved communities with the guidance, mentorship, and resources they need to pursue higher education abroad. Operating in the UAE, India, Latvia, Kenya and Ukraine, the non-profit addresses the challenges faced by students in regions where access to opportunities, scholarships, and international education is limited. Through a unique mentorship model, ‘Find My Scholar’ empowers students to navigate the complex world of studying abroad and unlock their full potential.

The inspiration for ‘Find My Scholar’ stemmed from a deeply personal experience. During a trip to India, Shaurya reconnected with friends he had known for years. Despite coming from strong educational backgrounds, many of them had never considered studying abroad as it was “unaffordable”. They were unaware of the opportunities available, including scholarships, or even how to navigate the complex application process.

“These were people I had known for a long time — smart, driven, and capable —but they simply didn’t know what was possible,” Shaurya reflects. “And that was the turning point for me.”

As someone who had access to resources and mentors, Shaurya found it hard to fathom that the same opportunities weren’t available to everyone. He deeply resonated with the idea that the skills and potential of these students were often hidden, not absent. This personal connection ignited a passion to change the situation.

“I realised that education shouldn’t be restricted by your background or where you’re from. Everyone deserves a chance, but so many students don’t even know how to take the first step,” Shaurya says.

This realisation led him to start ‘Find My Scholar’ — not just as a platform for scholarship information but as a bridge to create mentorship cycles that connect students to the right resources, guidance, and people who can help them unlock their potential.

To ensure the success and sustainability of ‘Find My Scholar’, Shaurya partnered with two key organisations. One of these organisations brings over 14 years of experience in education and mentorship. These partnerships are essential to strengthening the foundation of the initiative and maximising its impact.

“By collaborating with these organisations, I’m able to tap into their expertise and network, which helps us create a more effective, scalable platform for students,” Shaurya explains. “Their experience in mentorship and student development is invaluable, and it ensures that the students we work with receive the best possible guidance and support. These partnerships align with my mission to bridge the gap for students who often feel lost when it comes to higher education opportunities.” The heart of Find My Scholar is its “Cycle of Mentorship,” a unique model that pairs high school students with university mentors. These mentors guide the students through the process of applying for scholarships and making informed decisions about their future education. Once these students transition to university, they return as mentors themselves, creating an ongoing cycle of support and empowerment. This model is already seeing positive results. Aleksejs Zagrebelnijs, another student of Jumeriah College and part of the Latvian operations team, explains how the initiative is reshaping perspectives in the country. “In Latvia, many students grow up believing that studying abroad is out of reach—whether due to financial constraints, lack of information, or a belief that such opportunities are reserved for the select few,” he says. “Through Find My Scholar, we are not only giving them the practical tools they need but also showing them that these dreams are achievable. It’s about shifting their mindset, from seeing barriers to recognising opportunities. The change we are seeing are remarkable; students who once felt limited are now exploring options they never thought possible.” Shaurya’s drive to give back is also reflected in his previous work teaching math to underrepresented students in India. During that time, he recognized not a lack of potential but a reservoir of untapped talent. Many students had remarkable skills and innate abilities that simply needed guidance and the right opportunities to surface. “It was incredible to see how quickly they grasped concepts when given the chance. Their abilities weren’t missing—they were just hidden, waiting to be discovered,” Shaurya says. His time teaching was both inspiring and eye-opening, reaffirming his belief that students, no matter their background, have immense potential waiting to be unlocked. Looking ahead, Find My Scholar aims to expand globally, fostering opportunities for students from underserved regions. By leveraging blockchain for transparent scholarship systems, AI for tailored matches, and innovative platforms like a Scholarship NFT Marketplace, the initiative envisions transforming access to education. Partnerships with experienced organizations and a community hub for student collaboration further cement its mission to empower the next generation of global achievers.

Through these efforts, Find My Scholar aims to significantly increase the number of students from underserved communities pursuing higher education abroad, empowering them to achieve their full potential.