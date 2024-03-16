UAE expat Ranjith Kutti Poyil captures 30 landmarks and icons featured on dirham banknotes within eight months

Collage of all 30 landmarks and icons featured on the UAE banknotes captured by Ranjith Kutti Poyil within eight months.

Published: Sat 16 Mar 2024, 6:17 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Mar 2024, 6:20 PM

In a passion project to showcase his love and respect for the UAE, Ranjith Poyil embarked on a journey to capture all the landmarks featured on UAE banknotes. Despite challenges, he successfully completed this feat, with the last landmark being the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, featured on the new Dh1,000 polymer note.

The project took Ranjith across the UAE as he tracked down and researched the different landmarks, requesting permissions for entry as photography and admittance was only allowed at some sites. The biggest challenge involved visiting the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, for which approvals took six months.

Ranjith Kutti Poyil

The iconic landmarks that Ranjith visited on his journey spanned the UAE. Most of the landmarks and icons captured were from Abu Dhabi, including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Sheikh Zayed Bridge, Zayed Sports City, Sharia Court of the Judicial Authority, Al Jahili Fort, Central Bank of UAE, Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, Qasr Al Hosn Palace, and the Abu Dhabi skyline.

“I always wondered how I could give back to the UAE, and decided to do a project that pays homage to its beautiful culture. With this project, I aimed to visit all the iconic landmarks and historical monuments featured on dirham notes. It was an amazing journey, starting from the Dh5 note that features the Sharjah Central Souq to the Dh,1000 note that features the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant,” he said.

The landmarks and icons across Dubai captured included Creek Golf and Yacht Club, Etihad Museum, Al Fahidi Fort, Terra Sustainability Pavilion, World Trade Centre, Jumeirah Mosque, Burj Khalifa, and the Museum of the Future.

He further captured Central Souq, Imam Salem Al Mutawa Mosque Khor Fakkan, and Khor Fakkan Ampitheathre in Sharjah; Ajman Fort in Ajman; and Dhayah Fort in Ras Al Khaimah.

Ranjith mainly focused on a project related to currency notes as he firmly believes that beyond their importance for monetary transactions, they hold historical value and are considered the pride of the nation, glorifying the rich history and culture of the UAE. As a passionate photographer, this project presented the perfect opportunity to combine his love for photography and for the UAE.

Furthermore, Ranjith is a passionate traveller and also took up the challenge of travelling to all seven emirates of the UAE within one day. On 21st May 2023, he covered a 500-km journey in 11 hours. Embarking on a solo road trip, he visited Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi; Burj Al Arab, Dubai; Grand Mosque, Sharjah; National Museum, Ajman; Falaj Al Mualla Fort, Umm Al Quwain; Wadi Shawka, Ras Al Khaimah; and the Seven Summits Hiking Trail, Fujairah.

