UAE businesses get access to a futuristic global trade technology

Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 9:00 AM

Global trade intelligence platform, The Dollar Business (TDB), has announced its foray into the UAE market. This marks a pivotal moment for UAE-based businesses as they gain access to a revolutionary supplier-buyer discovery and competitor analysis tool, designed to reshape their approach to international trade. The new-age tool allows UAE businesses to discover opportunities in foreign trade and analyse operations of industry peers and competitors. Transparency in trade and analytics to drive business will now be available to businesses across UAE, an advantage that companies across 45 other non-UAE markets already have.

Strategically located, the UAE has for long been an epicentre of global trade flows. With its openness to international businesses, this vibrant economy also sits at the centre of some of the world’s fastest growing markets. Considering this, TDB realises the necessity for a cutting-edge analytical tool that can be a growth catalyst for UAE-based enterprises that are seeking new avenues for business growth.

The Dollar Business’ cloud-based trade intelligence technology tool, aided by big data and artificial intelligence-based analytics, helps users pinpoint and understand suppliers and buyers across geographies and product categories. With a relentless focus on enhancing efficiency, productivity and connectivity of businesses, TDB’s innovative technology product promises to propel UAE’s corporate houses into the next era of digitally-enhanced global trade transformation.

TDB's core platform is designed to help businesses gain a substantial competitive advantage by offering real-time access to a wealth of data and analytics. This encompasses market trends, competitor intelligence, and seller-buyer preferences. With an easy-to-use interface, the web-based tool was developed to empower businesses to pinpoint lucrative opportunities, fine-tune their import-export strategies, and foster robust relationships with potential suppliers and buyers.

Over the years, The Dollar Business has amassed a fine repute for delivering unmatched trade insights, comprehensive datasets (224 trading zones/countries) to an innovation-craving global business audience. Speaking about his company’s attempt to bring about a paradigm shift in the manner in which UAE companies consume technology to meet their objectives, Avnish Goyal, CMD of The Dollar Business, said: "We are more than delighted to bring The Dollar Business to UAE. Our state-of-the-art seller-buyer discovery and analysis tool will empower businesses in UAE to thrive in today's competitive global landscape."

TDB's platform is designed to ensure accessibility for businesses of all sizes. In a world where technology continues to advance at an unprecedented pace, the UAE market has consistently demonstrated its commitment to embracing innovation whenever provided. It’s time for businesses in UAE to experience the next leap – the thrill of a rollercoaster ride that The Dollar Business offers in the form of a cloud-based and built-for-tomorrow technology that is now within their grasp.

The world will now witness businesses in the UAE take flight in global trade, with technology powering their engines with the ‘business intelligence’ fuel. As they embrace TDB’s remarkable innovation, one thing is clear: the future of trade is here, now, and bigger than ever.

For more info about The Dollar Business and its innovative solutions, please visit www.ae.thedollarbusiness.com.