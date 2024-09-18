U by Emaar unveils refreshed brand identity and new brand promise: 'Your Way Every Day'

Published: Wed 18 Sep 2024, 10:56 AM

U by Emaar, the distinguished lifestyle loyalty programme of Emaar, is excited to unveil its refreshed brand identity, radiating with the new promise: 'Your Way Every Day'.

More than just a visual update, this renewed identity of U by Emaar tells a story of elegance and connection. Like a flowing ribbon, U by Emaar gracefully intertwines with the lives of its valued members, offering a seamless blend of continuity and engagement.

In celebration of this luxurious transformation, U by Emaar is introducing a range of new benefits, extraordinary experiences, and exclusive offers designed around the core pillars: Stay, Dine, Relax, Play, Shop, and Fit. Each day brings a unique opportunity for U by Emaar members to indulge in something truly exceptional.

New destinations, benefits, and experiences for members

Members can now enjoy additional benefits in new destinations and new experiences. All of these are available on the newly refreshed website, www.ubyemaar.com:

New Destinations:

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Address Jabal Omar Makkah

Bahrain: Vida Beach Resort Marassi Al Bahrain and Address Beach Resort Bahrain

New Experiences:

Arabic Music Institute, Dubai: Members enjoy savings of up to 20 per cent off, plus the ability to earn and redeem Upoints while learning fundamentals of Arabic Music.

Veo Fitness, Dubai: Members receive up to 15 per cent savings on Personal Training, plus fitness trial sessions and guest gym passes

Marassi Beach, Bahrain: Members can enjoy savings of up to 15 per cent off for beach access beginning November

New Benefits

Welcome Benefit: Platinum members will now be greeted with a reward of Welcome Upoints on every stay. These Upoints can be redeemed in any of the U by Emaar participating venues. This benefit will kick start in October.

Gift of Silver: Platinum members have the exclusive benefit of nominating one member each year for an upgrade to the Silver Tier beginning October.

Dining Benefit: From kids dining for free to celebrating with complimentary birthday cakes beginning in November for top-tier members. New Partners Emirates Holidays: Offering up to 10 per cent off on outbound travel services for all U by Emaar Members.

All Things Live Middle East: Pre-Sale access and exclusive offers to their select live shows and concerts across the region. Exclusive Offers Throughout September To announce this refreshed brand, U by Emaar brings amazing offers exclusive only for U by Emaar members throughout September from hotel stays, dining, spa treatment, entertainment, shopping, and fitness. Additionally, any member who spends at a participating U by Emaar venue in September will be automatically entered into a raffle draw. Each day, three lucky winners will receive 10,000 Upoints (worth Dh1,000), and at the end of the month, one grand prize winner will be awarded 100,000 Upoints (worth Dh10,000). With this new brand promise, U by Emaar offers you even more reasons to remain loyal.

For more information, visit www.ubyemaar.com.