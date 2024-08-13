Two-thirds (69 per cent) of UAE consumers choose airport lounge access as favoured travel-related cardholder reward

Half of consumers prioritise a card's rewards over the issuer's reputation

Published: Tue 13 Aug 2024, 5:09 PM

Airport lounge access is the most favoured travel-related cardholder benefit for consumers in the UAE.

That’s according to a new study by Collinson International – a global leader in the provision of airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement solutions –which has found that two-thirds (69 per cent) of UAE consumers would be swayed to change payment providers if they lost access to airport lounges.

Travel rewards are also collectively the most sought after if consumers could customise the benefits provided, with almost half of UAE respondents choosing airport lounge access, followed by complimentary airport transfers (43 per cemt), airport dining and shopping discounts (42 per cent). However, the impact goes beyond travel.

Two-thirds (66 per cent) of respondents agreed that a bank’s benefits would encourage them to use that card to spend more, and almost half of UAE consumers say that they prioritise a card's rewards over the issuer's reputation.

These new insights reveal the critical factors driving consumer retention: personalised rewards and travel benefits. As industry leaders, Collinson International understands the importance of monitoring and tracking changes within the travel and payment card sectors. They now unveil the genuine indicators of customer satisfaction in today’s hyper-competitive marketplace, emphasising that card issuers must offer services that are highly desired and enhance the entire travel experience. Priyanka Lakhani, senior vice president of Commercial EMEA, Collinson International comments: "Travel rewards, especially access to airport lounges, are highly valued among UAE cardholders. To stay competitive and build lasting loyalty, issuers must now offer personalised benefits that align closely with consumer desires and requirements for the affluent customer segments. Our research highlights the importance of delivering experiences that not only attract and retain customers but also demonstrate a genuine understanding of their needs. We assist our partners in enhancing travel accessibility and experiences through valuable reward systems. By collaborating with banks and other partners, we strategically deliver coveted rewards, such as premium in-lounge experiences (like spa treatments, dining and sleep pods) through Priority Pass memberships and customised platforms," Lakhani adds.

