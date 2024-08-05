Turn your dreams into reality with Big Ticket’s August extravaganza

Published: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 3:50 PM Last updated: Mon 5 Aug 2024, 4:31 PM

This August, Big Ticket invites you to transform your dreams into reality with the GCC’s largest and longest-running raffle draw. For 32 years, Big Ticket has been offering unparalleled opportunities to win life-changing prizes, and this month’s edition promises to be the most exciting yet.

With a staggering Dh15 million grand prize, daily cash prizes, and a luxurious dream car, August is the perfect time to make your dreams come true. The grand prize winner will walk away with Dh15 million, announced live on September 3. And with 42 guaranteed cash prize winners, this could be your chance to launch a new business, buy your dream home, or embark on a global adventure.

Tickets for the Big Ticket cash prize draw are available for Dh500, offering the chance to turn a modest investment into millions. Purchase two tickets and get a third one for free, tripling your chances of winning the grand prize. Each ticket also enters you into the daily e-draw for a chance to win Dh50,000, with a total of Dh1,550,000 in daily prizes available throughout August. Additionally, Big Ticket will award Dh100,000 each to 10 lucky winners on September 3, making this an even more thrilling month. For those seeking a touch of luxury, the Dream Car ticket, priced at Dh150, offers a chance to win a brand-new Range Rover Velar, valued at approximately Dh325,000, also to be announced on September 3. If you don’t win the Range Rover, there’s still a chance to win a Maserati Ghibli, valued around Dh380,000, on October 3.

In total, Big Ticket’s August promotion includes 31 daily cash prize winners, 10 winners of Dh100,000 each, one grand prize winner of Dh15 million, and a luxurious Range Rover Velar, amounting to an impressive Dh17,550,000 in cash prizes and luxury cars.

Get your tickets online at www.bigticket.ae or visit the counters at Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport. Don’t miss this chance to make your dreams come true with Big Ticket!